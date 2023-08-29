Auckland Council reports $1b surplus, thanks to savings and one-off gains

Auckland Council has trimmed $105m from its own operating costs, according to its annual result. (File photo)

Auckland Council has ended a difficult year with a $1 billion operating surplus, up nearly $400m from the previous, but helped significantly by one-off payments from the government.

The operating result is 41% lower than the $1.7b achieved the previous year.

The council’s annual result released on Tuesday morning showed it managing to trim $105m from its own operating costs, and debt rose by $1.2b to $12.4 billion.

The result is for the year leading up to July, when a tough new council budget kicks in with higher than originally forecast rates, along with spending cuts to avert what might have been a $325m deficit for the current year.

The higher debt for the past year reflects a $2.7b capital programme, building new assets – the biggest elements of which were in transport – and the Central Interceptor stormwater separation programme.

The council’s debt level remains at 253% of revenue – below the voluntary cap it set at 290%.

The cost of services rose by nearly $600m to $5.3b, with key components being depreciation, $135m more to deliver services such as public transport, $70m more in staff costs, and a $39m writedown due to assets damaged in rain events at the start of the year.

“Looking ahead, we need to ensure that we continue to maintain financial flexibility to adapt to our changing world and build in resilience to economic shocks,” said Desley Simpson, who is acting mayor while Wayne Brown is in India.

The surplus was described as “a fantastic recovery from the problems caused by Covid-19” by Peter Gudsell, the chief financial officer.