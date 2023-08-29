'Appalled by your behaviour' Mystery complaint over community board member upheld

The Dunedin City Council has upheld a complaint over a community board member, discussing the matter in private.

That complaint was against Strath Taieri Community Board chair Barry Williams, and was held in non-public to protect the identity of the victim, a council statement said.

Independent investigator Steph Dyhrberg, found a material breach of the Code of Conduct had occurred.

The council upheld that finding and resolved that the mayor, Jules Radich, on behalf of councillors, issue a letter of censure to Williams.

’’Council is appalled by your behaviour,’’ the letter read.

Council declined to comment further on the matter.

Williams – the highest polling candidate of the Strath Taieri 2022 election – earlier confirmed the investigation to Stuff.

‘’That’s quite on the cards,’’ Williams said on Tuesday morning when asked about it.

But just what was on the cards was not something he was in a position to talk about.

‘’I’m not prepared to answer until I find out what was happening after the investigation ... and then I’ll be more than happy to talk.’’

Williams did confirm that he was under investigation, that he did know what it was about, while his fellow board members were not aware of the reason for that investigation.

‘’I haven’t been in this position before,’’ Williams, who won’t be attending the closed-door meeting, said.

He was ‘’pretty sure’’ the matter was not about council business.

Another code of conduct meeting involving the Dunedin City Council came after high profile councillor Lee Vandervis was involved in a verbal argument with a customer service representative after receiving a $12 parking ticket.

That complaint led to a censure from council, with Vandervis seeking a judicial review.

When those proceedings were unsuccessful, he continued the case to the High Court and then the Court of Appeal.

A 2022 judgment from the Supreme Court noted it did not consider there to be “any appearance of a miscarriage of justice”.

Penalties from a breach of the code of conduct included a letter of censure, a request for an apology, a vote of no confidence, a loss of privileges, suspension from committees, and an invitation to resign.