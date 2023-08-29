Dunedin City Council tight-lipped over community board member investigation

The Dunedin City Council is tightlipped over a closed door meeting concerning a community board member, while the man under investigation is saying little.

On the last page of the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting is a listing for a ‘Strath Taieri Matter’ – one of six items to be discussed in a session where the public and media are excluded.

While the person impacted by a code of conduct meeting is not named, Stuff understands it is board chair Barry Williams – the highest polling candidate of the Strath Taieri 2022 election – who confirmed the investigation.

‘’That’s quite on the cards,’’ Williams said on Tuesday morning when asked about it.

Dunedin City Council/Supplied Barry Williams, Strath Taieri community board chair, is under investigation by the council.

But just what was on the cards was not something he was in a position to talk about.

‘’I’m not prepared to answer until I find out what was happening after the investigation ... and then I’ll be more than happy to talk.’’

Williams did confirm that he was under investigation, that he did know what it was about, while his fellow board members were not aware of the reason for that investigation.

‘’I haven’t been in this position before,’’ Williams, who won’t be attending the closed-door meeting, said.

He was ‘’pretty sure’’ the matter was not about council business.

The council has been approached for comment.

Do you know more? Please contact: hamish.mcneilly@stuff.co.nz

Another code of conduct meeting involving the Dunedin City Council, came after high profile councillor Lee Vandervis, was involved in a verbal argument with a customer service representative after receiving a $12 parking ticket.

That complaint led to a censure from council, with Vandervis seeking a judicial review.

When those proceedings were unsuccessful, he continued the case to the High Court and then the Court of Appeal.

A 2022 judgment from the Supreme Court noted it did not consider there to be “any appearance of a miscarriage of justice”.

Penalties from a breach of the code of conduct included a letter of censure, a request for an apology, a vote of no confidence, a loss of privileges, suspension from committees, and an invitation to resign.