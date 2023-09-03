Paint by numbers: Should former mayors be recognised with a painting?

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich at Ōtākou marae on the Otago Peninsula, wearing the mayoral chains.

Oil paintings of former mayors cost the Dunedin City Council around $23,000, so just how should the council honour those who have served?

On Tuesday, the Dunedin City Council’s civics committee will meet to discuss how those former mayors are recognised.

The issue surfaced earlier this year, when the committee announced it would review its recognition of former mayors, which included their names on the council honours board, the commissioning of a civic portrait, and the inclusion of a gold link in the mayoral chain.

All of the Dunedin mayoral portraits were oil paintings, apart from a photographic portrait of former mayor Sukhi Turner, and were painted in a similar style.

Despite references to a portrait policy, no such official policy was found by council staff investigating the matter.

That report noted that links for the mayoral chains, which were bought by the former mayors and inscribed with their names, cost around $2400.

To make the chain less cumbersome, some links were removed to form a second chain which was kept in storage.

As part of their report, staff contacted the 11 metropolitan councils to find out how they recognise the service of mayors. Of those, only Porirua continued with a painting, while eight of the councils used photographic portraits.

Last year Stuff reported that a portrait of former Porirua mayor Mike Tana was unveiled after he evaded the council’s attempts to get it painted for three years.

Supplied Former Porirua mayor Mike Tana's mayoral portrait is finally completed, after years of emails to set it up

Meanwhile, Christchurch and Queenstown had neither portraits nor photos of their former mayors. Almost all councils, part from Wellington, had a link in the chain for mayors, which were paid their respective councils.

The councils differed on how they displayed mayoral photographic portraits, with one rotating them in a public reception room in a council building, and another hanging them in a council chamber.

The report noted that Dunedin has had 58 mayors, but held portraits for 19 of those, with a dozen on display at the Municipal Chamber.

Those previous portraits had cost up to $23,000, including GST.

While the report did not recommend a preferred option, it did note that a photographic portrait was cheaper. However, both portrait styles presented the council with issues in terms of where to hang them.

As for the mayoral links, if the style and tradition was continued they placed a financial burden on former mayors.

The service of those former mayors could also be acknowledged in the form of a scholarship, the report noted.

Last year, Jules Radich won the mayoralty over Aaron Hawkins, who served one term in the role.