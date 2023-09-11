Auckland mayor's office dismisses union claim of price hikes for port users as 'scaremongering'

The cranes in the Ports of Auckland waterfront facility are silhouetted against the dawn sun (file photo)

A report commissioned by the Maritime Union of New Zealand says privatising operations at Auckland’s port would cost businesses at least $70m per year in additional charges.

But that claim has been dismissed as “unfounded scaremongering” by the Auckland mayoral office.

Maritime Union of New Zealand national secretary Craig Harrison said the union commissioned the report on the potential impact of port privatisation because of the experience in Australia over the past decade.

Privatised port operations in Australia have seen surcharges of over AU$100 per container imposed on port users who have no other options, Harrison said.

A key concern coming from the report, authored by Victor Strategy and Communications, was the potential for price hikes hitting port users and being passed on to local industry and consumers, he said.

“We’ve seen what’s happened in Australia, it’s hard to imagine that not happening over here.

“Any private operator in Auckland would be in a monopoly position and would seek returns on its investment, on top of the lease cost – the profit has to come from somewhere.”

A union spokesperson said that the combined cost of rent to Auckland Council and dividends to the private operator would mean the port would need to return $70m per year in extra profits.

However, a spokesperson from the Auckland mayoral office said “unfounded scaremongering about port charges” would not help with the informed public debate needed over the port’s future.

Port charges are subject to Commerce Commission scrutiny and competition from other ports, the spokesperson said.

The port also did not have a mandate to subsidise importers with artificially low charges, the spokesperson said.

“The Mayor and councillors have been very clear that they want to see better returns from the port and this includes increasing charges for port activity where it drives improved productivity and returns.”

ALEX CAIRNS/STUFF Sparky the electric tug performs its first commercial operation at the Ports of Auckland (Video September 2022)

Multiple reports have been commissioned on the future of the port, with Auckland’s previous mayor, Phil Goff, and councillors commissioning work specifically looking at options for leasing port operations.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has supported the continuation of that work, on the basis that it would not include selling port land or locking in the current footprint, the spokesperson said.

In August, Brown released a vision for how renovated port land could look if the port were to operate on a reduced footprint with land returned to public use.

A three-pronged review of future options for the port, including the investigation into the lease option, is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Any proposal for change would require full consultation with Aucklanders and would be part of Auckland Council’s next Long Term Plan – the 10-year budget which is due to be agreed upon by councillors in 2024.

In August, the port reported a net profit of $40.5m and announced a $1125 before tax bonus for Port of Auckland employees.