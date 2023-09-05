Pub worker leaves town after racist abuse from Dunedin politician

Barry Williams, Strath Taieri community board chairman, has apologised for the slur.

A victim of a racial slur has left a small Otago town while the man behind what was said – the local community board chairman – still faces an uncertain future.

It was a weekend and the local pub was busy, when Barry Williams became angry over a mix-up with the food he’d ordered, calling a Strath Taieri Hotel staff member a racist slur.

While it’s understood no-one intervened at the time of the incident, complaints over the behaviour of Williams, the Strath Taieri community board chair and highest-polling candidate of 2022, were later lodged with the Dunedin City Council.

That led to a closed door meeting of council last week, where councillors upheld findings of a code of conduct independent investigation into Williams’ behaviour.

Williams was sent a letter inviting him to resign, which also said: ‘’Council is appalled by your behaviour’’.

The incident also led to Mayor Jules Radich to later ‘’apologise unreservedly’’ after earlier telling RNZ: ‘’It happened in a pub, and he didn’t even remember that it had happened, so it was just a relatively minor thing’’.

Radich later backtracked from those comments, issuing a statement saying: ‘’To be clear - a racist comment is always a racist comment’’ Radich said in a following statement.

The incident unfolded several months ago in the small Otago town of Middlemarch, where ‘’everybody knows what he said,’’ a source told Stuff.

The person, who Stuff has agreed to not name, was close to the investigation and said it was hard to ‘’work and live amongst a community who did nothing about it’’.

The person subjected to the abuse – a New Zealander with children – had since left the town, wanting to move on.

Williams did not attend the council meeting but had apologised for his behaviour.

Last week he told Stuff he had not resigned saying, ‘’why the f... should I’’.

Williams could not be reached for comment on Monday.

“No-one is confronting him about it,” the source said.

The source said the matter was compounded by Radich’s initial interview, which appeared to minimise Williams’ encounter with the victim.

The next meeting of the Strath Taieri Board was at Hyde on September 14, on its Facebook page a person asked: ‘’How are you going to solve a problem like Barry?’’.

The reply from the board was: ‘’The code of conduct process followed was initiated and managed by council.

‘’That process has now been completed and outcomes released by council.’’