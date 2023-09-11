Auckland Council redundancy bill $8m and rising as budget cuts hit jobs

Auckland Zoo Director Kevin Buley says rising costs and reduced funding are behind new admission charges.

Auckland ratepayers have footed a bill of nearly $8m million in redundancy costs so far, as hundreds of staff are let go, due to this year’s budget cuts.

The bulk of the known costs so far are in the agency Auckland Transport (AT) which paid out $6.04m as it shed 147 staff.

The council itself paid out $677,419 to 13 staff in July alone, and Watercare has paid out $660,583 to 16 staff who had to leave.

The final figure from the budget-driven cuts will be higher as the biggest employer, Auckland Council itself, said it can’t reveal costs from before June 30, until its annual report is released at the end of the month.

It announced in May it expected nearly 100 workers to lose their jobs, and has so far detailed the costs of only 13.

The council said its bill is influenced by the length of service of many workers.

“This can contribute to higher redundancy payout figures based on the length of years worked and the stipulations of individual employment agreements at the time when organisational changes occur,” said Pauline d'Unienville, the general manager of people and culture.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Members of Auckland Action Against Poverty protested against budget cuts at the June Council meeting

The total cost to ratepayers will be high not only because of undeclared costs at the council before July, but also at its economic and culture unit Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which has so far declared the cost of only five of up to 200 staff cuts.

No detail has yet been provided about where in each organisation, the staff were cut.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has separately reported that it has cut its “industry and Investment” team from 125 to 50, meaning its role in economic development will be severely restricted.

One councillor said she had been told AT had halved the numbers working on cycling.

The urban regeneration and property agency Eke Panuku let 10 employees go, with three taking up different roles in the organisation.

Auckland Council in June passed its toughest-ever budget, hiking rates by a record 7.7%, selling $833 million worth of its airport shares, and making deep funding cuts to the agencies which do much of its work.