Under-fire chair to discuss 'code of conduct matter' after racist remark

Barry Williams, Strath Taieri Community Board chairperson, will provide an update on a code of conduct matter.

The issues an under-fire chair will raise at the next meeting of the Strath Taieri Community Board are support for retaining a tourist train service, rabbit issues, and a ‘code of conduct matter’.

The agenda for the next meeting, which is set to be held at Hyde on Thursday, was released by the Dunedin City Council on Monday night.

Aside from a funding request from the Clan MacKenzie and the local emergency management plan, all eyes and ears will be on chairperson Barry Williams.

The agenda notes Williams will be providing an update about the ‘code of conduct matter’.

Williams made national headlines over a racist comment directed at a hotel worker after a food order mix-up.

“Unhappy with his order, he proceeded to call her a ‘stupid black bitch’, more than once,” the letter of the incident, which has been leaked to Stuff, said.

It led to Williams being the subject of an independent investigation report. The report, by independent investigator Steph Dyhrberg, found a material breach of council’s code of conduct had occurred.

Williams had reportedly apologised over the incident, but did not attend the council meeting, while the victim has reportedly left Middlemarch.

The fallout included mayor Jules Radich issuing a public apology after he appeared to minimise the incident, telling RNZ “it happened in a pub, and he didn’t even remember that it had happened, so it was just a relatively minor thing”.

“Certainly the people who overheard the incident didn't report it or bring it to anyone's attention,” Radich told RNZ, adding it was word-of-mouth which led to the complaint.

“Here he was out in a public setting and has lowered his standards so it's only appropriate that we do censure him and it's just unfortunate it has happened.”

Despite the letter he signed suggesting Williams resign, Radich told RNZ: “I think it's not beyond the ability of anyone to come back from such a thing.”

That led to a later statement where the first-term mayor apologised “unreservedly” for those comments.

“To be clear – a racist comment is always a racist comment,” Radich said in another statement.