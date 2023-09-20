Auckland councillors block top transport job for wealthy businessman who donated to Wayne Brown's election

The relationship between governments and Aucklanders must change, a new manifesto launched by councillors suggests.

A wealthy businessman who helped fund the successful election of mayor Wayne Brown has been denied at the last step from becoming the next chairman of Auckland Transport.

Andrew Ritchie, the former co-owner of major bus company Ritchies Transport Holdings, was the biggest personal donor to Wayne Brown’s election campaign last year, contributing $26,009.

Brown name-checked him at election campaign meetings as someone he thought should be on the board of council’s transport agency.

Ritchie had been recommended by a council committee selection panel, but in a confidential session on Tuesday, council’s Performance and Appointments Committee voted against Ritchie’s appointment.

West Auckland-based Ritchie told Stuff he’d been phoned on Tuesday night to be told he’d been “unsuccessful”.

It’s believed to be the first time in the 13-year history of Auckland Council that a recommendation has been rejected for a chairperson of one of its big agencies.

The entire recruitment and selection process for council-appointed directors is confidential.

But Stuff understands some councillors had concerns over perceptions about Ritchie’s connection to Brown.

Brown recused himself from the vote and was not at the Tuesday committee meeting.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Andrew Ritchie arriving at a 2022 Auckland campaign event for mayoral candidate Leo Molloy.

Ritchie told Stuff he was disappointed at the outcome, and thought he had something to offer after 35 years in public transport.

He didn’t think his financial backing of Brown’s election campaign should have been a factor “when you look at central government [appointments]”.

“I wasn’t there [for the vote], I don’t know what went on and whether it was a factor,” he said.

After the vote, committee chairman Daniel Newman told Stuff he could not comment on how the appointment vote had gone.

Until March 2022, Ritchie had co-owned Ritchies Transport Holdings, one of the country’s biggest bus operators, which receives $105m annually from AT to run about 25% of the city’s services.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ritchies is one of the biggest bus and coach operators in the country and was sold to a foreign investor in 2021.

Ritchie had been the third generation running the family bus firm, until its sale was announced in August 2021 to a Cayman Island’s-registered infrastructure investor KKR for an undisclosed sum. The deal was confirmed months later.

Brown and Ritchie served together as directors of the Northland Rugby Union, with Brown resigning in February 2020 and Ritchie becoming chairman later that year – until his nine-year stint on the board ended in July 2023.

Auckland Transport has been without a permanent chair since the weekend of Brown’s election in October last year, when then-chair Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned in response to the new mayor’s call for the directors of all council agencies to quit “within weeks”.

The process used to recruit and shortlist applicants for council-appointed directorships changed in October 2022, when the contract for executive recruiter Kerridge and Partners was not renewed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown celebrates his election in October. Auckland Transport chair resigned the following day.

This was a council management decision, not a political one, but it meant councillors played a bigger part in shortlisting and selecting candidates.

Kerridge and Partners had previously helped source suitable candidates, draw up a shortlist and provide external advice ahead of the political decision-making.

In the Auckland Transport board chair process, members of the selection panel which took Ritchie’s name to the voting committee on Tuesday, were Rodney councillor Greg Sayers who chaired the panel, Albany councillor John Watson, David Taipari the chair of the Independent Maori Statutory Board, council chief executive Phil Wilson and the mayor’s chief of staff Max Hardy.

Voting committee chairman Daniel Newman declined to give the names to Stuff before the Tuesday meeting, but council confirmed the make-up of the panel.

Ritchie was not the biggest overall donor, but was the biggest in the name of an individual.

The biggest combined contribution came in four instalments, totalling $86,825, from IEF Limited (International Education Fund) – an immigration advisory firm with offices in Auckland, Macau and Hong Kong.

Rich-lister Graeme Hart’s Rank Group contributed $58,265, and Auckland Construction Group Limited, chipped in $34,500.

Stuff has approached the mayor for comment.