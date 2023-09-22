'Five idiots': Wayne Brown slams councillors over Auckland Transport vote

The relationship between governments and Aucklanders must change, a new manifesto launched by councillors suggests.

Mayor Wayne Brown has described five Auckland councillors as “idiots” for blocking the appointment of one of his biggest election campaign donors as chairman of Auckland Transport (AT).

A council committee rejected the recommended appointment of former bus company co-owner Andrew Ritchie on Tuesday. Ritchie has past connections with the mayor, donating $26,009 to Brown’s successful election in 2022.

“Peanuts,” Brown said of the donation, telling Stuff “he [Ritchie] gave me the equivalent of 4 days [of Brown’s] wages – it’s nothing.”

Brown had named Ritchie on the campaign trail as the kind of person who should be on the board of AT.

Brown and Ritchie served about five years together on the board of the Northland Rugby Union, and the mayor said he had encouraged Ritchie to apply for the role, chairing the country’s second-biggest transport agency.

The mayor saw his connection with the wealthy businessman as a positive.

“Without that relationship, people like that won’t even apply – he didn’t want the job – we have to encourage really good people in,” the mayor told Stuff.

“There’s nobody on that board that has run a bus company, we need people like that – I am a businessman and I know business people.

“We’ve got to encourage them and not have stupid reasons to keep them out. Do they seriously think I’m going to be bought for 4 days wages?

“I actually campaigned on the basis that I wanted someone like that on it and 180,000 people voted for me – and five idiots here didn’t,” he said, referring to councillors on the committee.

The appointment process for the chairman’s role is confidential, as was the vote on Tuesday at the Performance and Appointments committee. But Stuff understands it was 5-4 against Ritchie getting the job.

Members of the selection panel which took Ritchie’s name to the voting committee on Tuesday, were Rodney councillor Greg Sayers who chaired the panel, Albany councillor John Watson, David Taipari the chair of the Independent Maori Statutory Board, council chief executive Phil Wilson and the mayor’s chief of staff Max Hardy.

No details of the final vote have been released, but the deputy mayor Desley Simpson ran into the committee room as the discussion started under the chairmanship of councillor Daniel Newman.

The mayor recused himself from the vote.

The failure of the appointment process continues instability for Auckland Transport, whose last permanent chair – Adrienne Young-Cooper – resigned at the mayor’s urging the day after his election.

Since then the board has been led by acting chairman Wayne Donnelly, but Brown said Donnelly’s time in the chair would end soon and the helm would taken by the deputy Mark Darrow, while a new recruitment process was considered.

It’s a difficult period for the council and its transport agency which last August had been told to draw up a quick-start programme of action towards the goal of cutting transport emissions by 64% by 2030.

AT has pushed back, saying it does not have enough funding and on current projections, only half of the work in the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) could be delivered.

Brown hinted at a changing time for transport after the October 14 general election.

“The government that is going out is controlled by the trade unions and the one that is coming in is going to be controlled by the trucking companies,” he said.

“Look at the amount of money that trucking companies have stuck into National, (that’s) why they are doing motorways instead of rail,” said the mayor.