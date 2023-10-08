'I'm a big picture guy': Wayne Brown on his tricky first year as Auckland mayor

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown on the vote against his pick to chair Auckland Transport.

A year to the day, Wayne Brown became mayor of Auckland in a convincing win over Efeso Collins. Much has happened since, including catastrophic weather events, ongoing financial challenges and three of Brown’s media staff stepping aside. After a year of asking for an at-length interview to discuss how things are going in the mayoral office, Stuff's Senior Auckland Affairs reporter Todd Niall reports on his half-hour with the mayor.

Wayne Brown reminded audiences during his 2022 election campaign that even if elected mayor of Auckland, he would be just one of 21 votes around the council table.

Like his predecessor Phil Goff, Brown became mayor of Auckland after garnering 180,000 votes. Yet as he noted, it’s a role of influence, not power, and influence demands an ability to build political consensus.

The first of Brown’s three-year term has seen him lead a council through what’s been perhaps the most difficult period since the supercity amalgamated in 2010.

Brown, a newcomer to big-city local government after two terms as mayor in the Far North more than a decade ago, won on a simple and targeted message to “fix” Auckland – which, in his view, was broken.

Brown wanted the boards of major council agencies to quit. Mostly, they didn’t. He also wanted the council-owned port to begin shrinking its footprint promptly, starting with losing the vehicle trade, which hasn’t happened either.

Instead, fate had other challenges for Brown and the new council in his first months.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown joining the flood clean-up in February 2022.

Rising costs and interest rates saw the deficit in the first budget he’d proposed almost double, from a forecasted $150m to $270m.

Then in late January and early February, two horrendous weather events saw the deaths of five people, left the city with significant repairs, future property buyouts, preventative work and shattered communities.

An independent review of Auckland’s flood response, by former police commissioner Mike Bush, critiqued Brown and Auckland Council's emergency declaration as too slow and more visible leadership was required.

Then there was the annual budget. Brown’s first take included a sale of council’s entire $2b stake in Auckland International Airport, deep cuts to community and social services and a sub-inflationary rates rise.

As resistance from some councillors continued, the mayoral office delivered a speech in a room inside Auckland Transport’s office, with a hand-picked audience and hand-picked media.

At the time, the mayor’s press secretary Josh Van Veen told Stuff select journalists were invited “who we feel were best able to convey the mayor’s message and Stuff isn’t one of them”.

Brown’s chief of staff Max Hardy overruled and let all reporters in.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayor Wayne Brown waves to media who were not invited to hear his budget speech in June.

Ten weeks later, none of Brown’s three media staff were still in their roles, one moving sideways into another job and two others leaving, including communications manager Kate Lynch.

The budget got hauled back to reach compromise with other councillors and passed six months later, with a higher rates rise of 7%, a partial airport shares sale and most services retained.

There are differing views on how to judge the budget arm-wrestle. The compromise didn’t find favour with Simon Bridges, the former National Party leader who now heads Auckland sector groups such as the Business Chamber.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges.

“He wasn’t unreasonable enough and caved in too soon - the worst of both worlds,” Bridges said. “I don’t want to be negative about the guy, overall I’m positive.”

Brown’s deputy, Desley Simpson, saw the compromise as one of the mayor’s achievements.

“The sign of a good leader is to move with the tide,” Simpson said.

“It started in one place and ended in another, you could argue he had no choice, but no one liked it so it was a compromise by everyone – but he was prepared to compromise.”

Brown also saw the outcome as a positive for him, telling Stuff: “I had to pragmatically compromise to get a good result for the people.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and his deputy Desley Simpson.

Simpson also rated highly the mayoral “manifesto” to the incoming government – Brown laying out a wish list for greater decision-making power, a more formal relationship with central government and more long-term funding agreements.

The list includes smaller changes, such as giving Auckland the power to set its own parking fines –currently controlled by legislation – and Brown is upbeat about getting some early action from whoever wins the general election on October 14.

“I think they are going to be quite happy to find that there are some things that they can do, and a lot of things they can do in the (mayoral) manifesto don’t cost them that much,” Brown told Stuff.

Bridges said you have to separate what Brown had done, from the way he’d done it.

“He’s no United Nations diplomat or Barack Obama, but everyone knew that, so he’s got a ‘get out of jail free’ card on that,” he said.

Bridges backed the mayor’s general agenda of fixing things, shaking up the council-controlled organisations “especially Auckland Transport, though he overdoes it a bit”.

The mayor announced in December 2022 that he would seek, by May 2023, an agreement with the government on a single, comprehensive - and largely, funded – transport plan “written by Aucklanders”.

As Brown boarded a plane to India in late August, with parliament disbanding for the election, a joint statement made clear there was agreement only on the issues to discuss in the future. Elements of a fledgling plan exist confidentially with the council “family”.

Brown’s personality and language have also drawn attention over the last 365 days.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown in his office.

In response to Bush’s criticism of the flood response, Brown apologised for inadequate communication and subsequently spent $58,000 of his office budget on external marketing consultants.

As recently as a few weeks before his mayoral first anniversary, Brown publicly branded five councillors “idiots” for blocking the appointment of his choice to be chairman of Auckland Transport.

Andrew Ritchie is a longtime acquaintance of the mayor and a major backer of Brown’s election campaign, chipping in $26,000.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Former Ritchie's bus owner Andrew Ritchie was Wayne Brown’s pick to chair AT but councillors vetoed him.

In an extended interview with Stuff, Brown didn’t see his comments as a big deal, claiming two of the councillors he’d called idiots later conceded they were wrong and all subsequently supported him in a vote the following week on another issue.

Brown also suggested Ritchie could again be nominated for a further vacancy on AT’s board.

Brown wants to reduce climate-changing emissions, but isn’t committing to targets set by the previous council to achieve a 64% cut in transport emissions by 2030.

“I don’t think we’ll get that close to it at all,” he said. “I didn’t set that goal”.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland Transport CEO Dean Kimpton on the council's Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway

It’s a view which might spell the death of council’s climate plan, and, its Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway, which AT’s chief executive thought only half might be achieved without a lot more funding.

Brown also shared his thoughts on other issues facing the city as he enters his second year in the job:

On Māori seats on council for 2025: “I’m neutral. There are some things which I’m wildly in favour of and some I’m not – I’ll just go with the flow on that one.”

On proposals being sought for a new premier stadium: “If there isn’t something coming with pretty much no council money it, we’ll have to spend money on Eden Park.”

On his call for the vehicle imports to leave Auckland’s port: “If they (Ports of Auckland) can give up the space where the cars are – the cars are OK, if they can deal with it somehow, somewhere else (in the port).”

Brown’s biggest challenge lies ahead. The 10-year Budget is up for re-writing by June, locking in council priorities for the next three years in an increasingly difficult financial environment.

So how has he found a year in the region’s top political role?

“There are times I find enjoyable, I like the challenge, meeting some of the people who’ve got the big picture – I’m a big picture guy,” Brown said.