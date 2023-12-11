Tea and light refreshments: South Canterbury's district councils share spending on entertainment and catering

Figures obtained through the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act reveals how much South Canterbury district councils have been spending on entertainment and catering since 2018. (File photo)

District councils across South Canterbury have spent more than $238,000 on entertainment and catering over the past five years.

The total comes from figures supplied to The Timaru Herald under Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act requests.

The largest district, Timaru, tops the food and beverage spend with $157,787 – that includes $39,641 in 2019-2020, $38,128 in 2020-2021, $28,788 in 2021-2022, $42,433 in 2022-2023, and $8789 for the year to date.

Figures supplied by each council cover slightly different periods with Waimate's $21,818 total including $3494 for 2018-2019, followed by $5476, $3390, $2182, $4080 in the following years, and $3192 (partial for 2023-2024).

The Mackenzie District, the smallest by population, spent $21,382 in 2022-2023, which is almost the total of Waimate's spend over five years. Mackenzie's total spending from 2018-2023 was $72,221. Annual spends, starting in 2018-2019 were $8732, $12,439, $16,703 and $12,962.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru District Council has spent $699.65 at McDonald’s since 2022.

Timaru’s $157,787 spend, includes more than $40,000 at two South Canterbury cafes, and more than $4000 at a Timaru tavern.

It also spent $3594 at takeaway businesses, including McDonald’s, Pita Pit, Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Subway.

The council’s communications and engagement manager, Stephen Doran, said lunches and catering were not provided to staff members, “as a general rule’’.

“We also cater for a small number of staff functions throughout the year, such as Christmas, and during Civil Defence events we provide sustenance to the staff and volunteers who are unable to leave the Emergency Operations Centre during the operational period,’’ he said.

“While we aim to use local caterers where possible, the establishments such as Pita Pit and McDonald's are sometimes the only options available to feed a number of people at short notice during emergencies.’’

A similar amount was spent at Timaru’s bottle stores, with $3683 ticked up in the same period.

Doran said alcohol is provided for attendees at external events the council has hosted, such as Business After 5, the official function welcoming the Governor General and museum openings.

“Any alcohol at staff functions is not purchased from public funds,’’ he said.

Timaru's figures show reasonably steady spending across the period, with the council forking out $39,641 in 2019-2020, $38,128 in 2020-2021, $28,788 in 2021-2022, $42,433 in 2022-2023, and $8789 for the year to date.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Richard Pearse Tavern where the Timaru District Council spent $4146.52.

The figures were broken down by department, and list 86 businesses where the council spent the $157,787.

Four South Canterbury businesses accounted for more than 60% of the spending, with $33,704 spent at Office Max, $24,293 with Fonterra Brands NZ Ltd, $22,173 at the Station Cafe, and $18,425 at Sopheze Coffee Lounge and Catering.

The council said the Office Max expenditure was for tea and coffee, while the Fonterra spend was for milk.

Department-wise, the figures show the council’s municipal buildings and satellite sites spent the most – $55,039 – $11,060 in the 2020 financial year, $16,649 in 2020-21, $10,945 in 2021-22, $12,677 in 2022-23, and $3705 since July this year.

A department labelled “public responsibility” spent $44,801 at 44 businesses, including $10,068 at the Station Cafe, $7938 at Sopheze, and $5331.29 at CBay Cafe.

The governance and executive support team spent $19,220, including $5401 at the Station Cafe, $4146 at the Richard Pearse Tavern, and $3703 at Sopheze.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Catering at a Timaru District Council citizenship ceremony in October 2023.

In 2021, the engagement and culture department spent $890 at Timaru cookie business, Llama Cookie Drama.

In releasing the figures, the council’s group manager commercial and strategy, Trudie Hurst, explained the total figures for each year included $3242.60 worth of catering for citizenship ceremonies.

“This cost is reimbursed by (the) Department of Internal Affairs,” Hurst said.

Broken down – over the past four years, $879 was spent on the ceremonies in 2020, $601.74 in 2021, $430.43 in 2022, and $1300.44 to date, this year.

The Waimate council said their information was "provided within the limitations of the categorisation available to us within our systems".

"For example, some costs could include food, but also include a claim for other costs such as parking. We are unable to delve into the detail without further substantial time being incurred. We have included these costs in total to be conservative.

"Additionally, we note that the costs incurred for catering includes a variety of recipients including elected members, guests, staff and the public.

“The majority of costs ($15,294) relate to governance (meetings of elected members) and Civil Defence purposes."

There was no breakdown in the Mackenzie council's reply, but it did say the figures were the expenditure on all entertainment and catering for council meetings, functions, staff celebrations, and food and beverage expenses incurred by staff (lunches, coffees) – over the past five years.

649514193