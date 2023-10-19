Eight promoters pitch plans for a major stadium in Auckland

A massive redevelopment of Eden Park has been proposed, including a new roof for the stadium. (Video from April 2023)

Eight private developers have pitched plans for a major stadium in Auckland, in a quickie process which the council hoped would let it move on to deciding the future of Eden Park versus building new.

Six relative newcomers have joined privately-owned Eden Park, and the long-promoted Waterfront Aotearoa Arena, in trying to get the council’s attention.

The high number may have surprised council interests, some of whom saw the process as clearing away private proposals before deciding how to fund the council’s part in existing or revamped stadiums.

“These proposals will be analysed by various experts to ensure all relevant and detailed information is received,” said a statement from the stadium working group, created by the mayor, Wayne Brown.

“The proposals were asked to provide detailed information including finance, build concepts, how it will be funded, ethical and social sustainability, collaboration and innovation that will meet the increasing needs of Auckland through sustainable events including sport, concerts, festivals.”

Eden Park was an early mover in the revived discussion on a future stadium, by revealing concept designs for an upgrade on its Kingsland site, including a retractable roof.

Brown has said they were looking for proposals that required little or no ratepayer funding.

The council has given no details about the six other players which have put their hands up.

Waterfront Stadium/Supplied A new waterfront stadium was proposed by a private group in exchange for the Eden Park site, and port land.

“Presentations by the chosen consortiums that meet the brief will be held by the Stadium Working Group,” said the statement.

A report commissioned in 2018 by then mayor Phil Goff cost $1 million and found that there were viable sites around the city, but also noted that few stadiums around the world existed without public funding.

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson is leading the working group’s work, which it is hoped will provide a clearer picture on how much money the council should earmark for stadium work, in its 10 year budget which will be finalised in mid-2024.

While the trust-board-owned Eden Park is both Auckland and the country’s biggest venue, it is supported by a $60 million package of loan and underwriting by the council, with cash for some maintenance.

The council has also debated without conclusion for a decade, the future of ageing and investment-demanding stadiums it owns, such as Albany, Western Springs and Mt Smart.