'Junk this and put on two free buses': Auckland mayor Wayne Brown doesn't hold back on Te Huia

Te Huia passengers take advantage of free fares to Auckland In August 2023 to mark the end of a suspension

Auckland is being asked to provide future backing for the evolution of Te Huia regional train service which operates from Hamilton to Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Waikato Regional Council (WRC) has made its pitch to Auckland councillors on the day it unveiled an expanded timetable for the passenger train which is halfway through a five-year trial.

From February, Te Huia will run a third return service on Thursdays and Fridays, and a second return service on Saturdays, currently the busiest days of the week.

The council wants Auckland to eventually help house a train overnight, to enable an early morning departure southward, and some funding to reflect growing use by Aucklanders.

However, while councillors at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee were mostly positive about Te Huia, mayor Wayne Brown and councillor Maurice Williamson, were harshly critical.

Brown, using his own unexplained maths, told the meeting each passenger was being subsidised by $55,000.

“A rational thing to do would be to junk this and put on two free buses, and open up the rail line for more cargo,” Brown told the visiting Waikato group.

Brown and Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson – a former National party transport minister –both based comments on parliamentary answers given to questions by National MP Simeon Brown.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Waikato Regional Council-run Te Huia train to Auckland.

The mayor claimed the service was carrying “100 people a day” while Williamson said fare revenue covered only 3.1% of the costs, figures which don’t resemble up-to-date numbers from WRC.

Patronage figures for the last week of September show an average 328 passengers per weekday, peaking at 409 on the Friday.

Waikato Regional Council said it checked with the government’s transport agency, Waka Kotahi, on Thursday, and that fares were covering 13% of the running costs.

Brown told the meeting that one of his own staff commuted from Hamilton on the train, however, his own view was that to reduce greenhouse gases, people should live closer to where they work.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The Te Huia train at Rotokauri, in northern Hamilton

“I dont want to encourage more people in Hamilton working here – either live here and work here, or get jobs there,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this one gets the chop,” the mayor told the visiting Waikato delegation.

Te Huia has built progressively after a slow start in April 2021, with disruptions due to track work in Auckland, Covid-19, and a suspension of service after a KiwiRail train driver went through a red signal.

“Te Huia is regularly meeting, if not exceeding, its targets for weekday patronage,” said Angela Strange, the deputy chair of WRC’s Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee.

Todd Niall/Stuff Passengers arrive at Auckland's Strand train station on the Te Huia service from Hamilton in April 2022

The council was exploring new rolling stock, such as hybrid-powered trains to replace the diesel locomotive-hauled carriages, that would allow Te Huia to travel into the underground Britomart station.

Strange said new trains and infrastructure could be built to the same specification as Auckland’s so that Te Huia could better integrate on the Auckland network.

WRC envisioned a time following the completion of the Papakura-Pukekohe electrification, and the additional third track on the southern line, that Te Huia could also serve as an express link between Pukekohe and Auckland’s city centre.