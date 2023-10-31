Uncertainty over 1000 privately-owned bus shelters in big Auckland ad deal

The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

The future of 1,000 privately-owned Auckland bus shelters is unclear as the advertising contract which funded them, is up for grabs.

Sydney-based Oooh Media built and owns the shelters, in deals originally struck with former Auckland councils 20 years ago, in return for the right to use them as advertising sites, and share the revenue.

That deal is coming to an end, after Auckland Transport (AT), which took over the shelters under the city’s 2010 local body amalgamation, put the advertising rights for the entire network, out to competitive tender.

Cash strapped AT believes hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue could flow its way from new long-term contracts, not just for bus shelters, but existing and future signage on buses and at facilities.

With the lucrative shelter contract yet to be decided, both oOh and AT are not saying much about what would happen to the shelters if a new agency wins.

“We are still working through the details of how these shelters will be dealt with at the end of the current contract,” said AT in a statement.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bus shelters are part of a long term advertising deal which could be worth $100 millions to AT

The shelters are conspicuous, with large illuminated hard copy or rotating digital ads for big-name retailers.

“We are working through options with AT for ownership post current contract expiry,” said Nick Vile, oOh’s general manager for New Zealand.

Vile said as well as installing the shelters, the current deal has meant oOh is responsible for maintenance, and more recently it invested in refurbishment.

“This refurb program has included painting, seat slats, LED lighting, new glazing and new roofs with some roof gardens – currently we have 100 locations which are powered by solar,” he said.

Vile said the roadsides were a "punishing environment" for shelters, and the maintenance and upgrades were costly.

Stuff reported in 2019 that the round-the-clock digital shelters consume as much electricity as an average home, with cooling systems for hot weather.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Supplied The digital push shelters consume household size energy but some are solar-powered

oOh Media told Stuff the static poster displays use 0.3 kWh of power a day on average, while the digital sites consume 13-20 kWh.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority EECA said by comparison, the average New Zealand household used an average 19.1kWh of electricity.

AT, which is under financial pressure due to limited council funding, describes the advertising tender as “unprecedented in scale and commercial terms” having checked out global cities to see how the commercial potential is used.

Todd Niall/Stuff Bus advertising is part of a contract which Auckland Transport hopes could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars

Alongside the bus shelter contract, is one currently held by Mediaworks covering about 100 digital screens across the public transport network, all bus and train exterior advertising and activations at bus and train stations.

AT also saw great appeal in major downtown train stations that will be part of the underground City Rail Link, due to start in 2026.

The council agency hoped to narrow down a shortlist of potential contenders during November.