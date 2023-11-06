Tens of thousands of Auckland Public Transport payment cards are programmed to die

Public transport is the cheapest way to get to Auckland International Airport (first published November 2022).

Tens of thousands of Auckland public transport users are paying with electronic cards that are programmed to die in the next two years, and could lose them money.

Auckland Transport said the earliest version of the AT HOP electronic card was programmed to stop working after 10 years, and there is no way for users to know, other than have their card checked.

AT has begun emailing warnings to cardholders who are registered and for whom they have up-to-date contact information, to get the card checked in the next three months.

Once a card has “died” it needs to be exchanged for a new one at no cost, but if it is an unregistered card not linked to an account, then any cash balance on it will be lost.

“Customers who encounter a ‘Card Problem Buy a Cash Ticket’ message on the validator should visit an AT customer service centre or call the AT contact centre,” said AT.

The agency believes 32,500 of thecards are still currently in use, and around 3,000 are thought to be unregistered, meaning AT can’t warn the cardholder, and any balance will be lost when the card dies.

PHIL DOYLE/Stuff The oldest versions of Auckland’s AT HOP card have begun dying at the end of their 10-year programmed life

Later versions of the electronic card did not have a built-in drop-dead date, programmed into them.

Auckland Transport has briefed bus, train and ferry operators to allow people to travel, in the event their card expires without warning.

The AT HOP was introduced in October 2012, initially just on the then diesel-hauled trains. In 2014, It was rolled out across the full public transport network onto ferries and buses.

There are nearly 1.4 million registered AT HOP cards, with just over 608,000 having been used in the past six months.

Reliance on the cards will reduce from August 2024, when AT is due to introduce an “Open Loop” payment system allowing passengers to pay electronically using credit and debit cards, and other systems.

A long-awaited national electronic public transport card system is due to have its first trial in Canterbury in 2024, before extending progressively to other centres.