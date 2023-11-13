Biggest Auckland public transport boost ready to roll after $100m upgrade

One of Auckland's biggest completed public transport projects in recent years gets its first big test on Monday, with the start of Western Express services along an “interim” northwestern motorway busway.

Auckland Transport hopes its biggest public transport upgrade in six years, will attract more than one million extra bus trips a year around west Auckland and into the city centre.

The Western Express (WX) service is the lynch pin of 20 restructured routes in the west, aimed at having more frequent, and more reliable services into the city centre, in a $100 million upgrade.

Buses will travel between Westgate and the central city at 10 minute intervals from 7am-7pm on weekdays, 15 minutes intervals off-peak, separated from general traffic for much of the route.

The upgrade is a “quickie” fix to improving public transport to the outer west and northwest, after more than a decade of stop-start planning on both a full busway, and a possible Light Rail line.

The WX express will run on bus lanes on the shoulder of the northwestern motorway, intersecting with local services at interchanges at Westgate, Lincoln Road, and Te Atatu Road.

“That will massively increase the number of people who have access to rapid frequent transit, more than doubling the current number,” said Pete Moth, AT’s manager of PT network development.

Moth said as well as trips to the city centre, the changes will make it easier to get between locations in west Auckland, without needing a car.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Transport's PT Network Development manager Pete Moth at the launch of the Western Express bus upgrade

The government’s transport agency Waka Kotahi spent $100 million upgrading the motorway to better accommodate buses.

Some important elements are still in negotiation between the two agencies, such as bus priority lanes on the motorway onramps citybound at Westgate and westbound at Newton Road.

Auckland Transport has added 40 new bus stops with shelters, and created an additional 7km of dedicated bus lanes, including Newton Rd and Karangahape Rd in the central city.

Todd Niall/Stuff New bus stops for the Western Express in Auckland have been built at Te Atatu and Lincoln Road motorway interchanges

A glitch with consultation has led Auckland Transport to delay until February the removal of some kerbside parking on central city Karangahape Rd, after businesses said they didn’t realise it was about to go.

27 spaces – some of which are barred at certain times – outside shops will be removed, to give priority to the 108 extra weekday WX services, along with the 723 other buses that ply Karangahape Rd currently.

The new services will have a quiet start on Sunday November 12, with the first rush-hour test, onb Monday the 13th.