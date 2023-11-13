We ride Auckland's $100m Western Express busway - is it worth it?

REVIEW: One of the biggest problems with Auckland Transport’s revamp of bus services out west, is that it’s hard to forget that $100 million was spent upgrading the priority of buses on the northwestern motorway.

The Western Express (WX) bus route, with a 10-minute frequency between 7am-7pm, is the biggest public transport leap in Auckland for six years.

It’s the pinnacle in re-shaping of the western and northwest services, so that local buses intersect with the WX as it travels into the city from Westgate.

The outer west has been short- changed with public transport, being away from the rail line, and experiencing a big population growth around Massey, Westgate and beyond.

Stuff tested the new WX service, pitched as a form of busway “lite”, during the morning rush hour.

The setting-off point is adjacent to a piece of undeveloped retail land in the NorthWest shopping centre, with no dedicated parking within several hundred metres. Most passengers appeared to join the WX from arriving local buses.

Todd Niall/Stuff Passengers board Auckland Transport's new WX1 service on the first day of the Western Express revamp.

The first snag is the motorway on-ramp at Westgate, where AT’s efforts to persuade Waka Kotahi to make the two-lane on-ramp, one lane general traffic and one-lane bus, are making slow progress.

The on-ramp has a ramp signal at the bottom, and until there’s a bus lane, up to 5 minutes could be spent in the queue, before reaching the motorway bus lane.

From there, the bus travelled past crawling traffic although for reasons not obvious to a layperson, the bus lane ends where the Royal Rd on-ramp merges, pitching the bus back into general traffic for a few hundred metres.

The first of the new WX/local interchanges at Lincoln Road appeared to work smoothly with half a dozen boarding.

Todd Niall/Stuff There is no bus lane yet on the Westgate on-ramp for Auckland Transport's new WX1 service.

Rejoining the motorway, the bus shares the on-ramp transit lane with trucks and cars carrying two occupants or more, creating a bottleneck as they try to join the motorway traffic.

A big test for the WX is the Te Atatu interchange, with passengers boarding from local services converging from Te Atatu peninsula and the Henderson/Te Atatu South side.

When the WX set-off it was standing-room only, which could be food for thought when “March Madness” and the patronage surge comes around.

The weakest leg of the trip is from the city-bound approach to the Waterview interchange onwards, when the WX has to leave the shoulder bus lane, and crawl all the way to Western Springs with general traffic.

Again, for those on board, there appeared to be enough width on the motorway for a bus lane and the existing traffic lanes.

Despite a short section of bus lane being added to the motorway exist point at Newton Road, the bus was jammed in general traffic, before reaching the green-marked lane up near the intersection with Karangahape Road.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Transport's Pete Moth at the launch of the Western Express bus upgrade.

It would be unfair to judge journey times on the first day, with drivers still becoming familiar with the route, but nevertheless the journey time from Te Atatu to Karangahape Road was a couple of minutes quicker than the 31-minute schedule.

The problem is that it felt longer, and it was frustrating despite Waka Kotahi’s $100m investment, to spend so much time on the motorway in slow-moving general traffic.

If you can look beyond the expectation created by calling it an “express” the 10-minute daytime frequency and 15 minute off-peak frequency right through to midnight, are a big leap forward for the west.

Hopefully Waka Kotahi will soon approve and build the bus priority measures at both ends of the route, to really add to reliability and cut peak journey times.