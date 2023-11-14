Auckland could have London-style congestion charge by 2026 under new council plan

Parties on both sides of the aisle agreed congestion charges could be useful during the Great NZ Infrastructure debate.

Motorists in Auckland could be paying congestion charges from 2026 under a new timeline being pursued by the council and its agency Auckland Transport (AT).

Nine years after Auckland Council first proposed what is now called “time of use” charging, legislation is still parked up in Parliament, but local government is keen to push the process along.

The council and AT have proposed setting up a programme to advance their part of the project, parallel with whatever happens to the legislation under the new government.

The idea has had broad political support, including by a multi-party select committee.

The most recent work, published in 2020, suggested a peak charge of $3.50 to enter the city centre.

The charging involves a fee to use key arterial routes, with a scale rising from free or very low in the off-peak, to a higher charge in peak time, in a bid to spread and reduce the volume of traffic.

Revenue from a scheme has been talked of as funding alternatives to driving, and a council report said it could help offset the $150 million a year raised through the Regional Fuel Tax – which is due to expire in 2028 unless the still-to-be-formed National-led coalition changes it.

A 2026 start date would co-incide with the beginning of increased rail services using the $5.5b City Rail Link under the city centre.

Political debate over the move has at times focussed on the need to Auckland’s public transport network to be better, before upping charges to get people out of their cars.

“Gaining public acceptance for Time of Use Charging is critical,” said a report to be considered by councillors on considered by councillors on Thursday, at the Transport and Infrastructure committee.

“Once implemented nearly all international schemes have been successful but, prior to implementation, failures tend to be due to a lack of public support or understanding.

The work to be done over coming years includes not just public consultation, but also designing a system, working out who would run it and collect the revenue.