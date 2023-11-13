New Zealand's next top model (park)?

Kids scramble up the side of the Margaret Mahy Family Playground in central Christchurch, while presumably laughing at Dunedin’s inferior playgrounds.

For years, other South Island centres have taunted Dunedin with their superior playgrounds.

Those playgrounds – dubbed ‘destination playgrounds’ – attract families from near and far, however Dunedin has remained largely immune to such frivolity.

Examples from around the South Island include the often-lauded Margaret Mahy Park, which opened in central Christchurch in 2015 and reportedly became the biggest playground south of the equator.

Oamaru (population of just over 13,000 – about a tenth of the size of Dunedin), has the Friendly Bay Steampunk Playground, Timaru’s Caroline Bay is getting another major makeover, while Invercargill’s Queens Park playground is world famous in, um, Invercargill.

Supplied A redesign of Dunedin's Marlow Park, aka the 'Dinosaur Park'

Dunedin has Marlow Park, more commonly known as ‘The Dinosaur Park’ which, apart from a bike track and a basketball court, hasn’t had an update since possibly prehistoric times.

Now the city is eyeing-up not one, not two, but three destination playgrounds across the city.

Take that, Christchurch, Oamaru, Timaru and Invercargill!

Following public consultation last year, the playground deprived public of Dunedin indicated they wanted not just Marlow Park upgraded, but also that of Woodhaugh Gardens, in the north of the city, and Mosgiel Memorial Gardens, south of the city, transformed into modern destination playgrounds.

Dunedin City Council group manager, Scott MacLean, said the council heard from 1600 people who wanted the city to invest in those three parks, with the most common request involving water play, fountains and splash pads.

Supplied A draft plan for Woodhaugh Gardens, in North Dunedin.

This week the council released draft concept plans for these playgrounds, while admitting Dunedin had been far from ideal.

‘’Some of their equipment is old and outdated and they do not have all the features of modern destination playgrounds you might find in other cities in New Zealand,’’ the council’s release said.

Indeed.

The ‘Dinosaur Park’ plan includes the retention of some of its favourite play equipment, the dinosaur, whale and serpent swings, but the park will have a coastal dune and discovery theme. Mosgiel would have an urban play and skate park theme, while Woodhaugh would feature a water, adventure and woodland theme.

The deadline for feedback is Monday, December 4, with council considering feedback early next year.

If approved, the playgrounds will be built between 2025 and 2028.