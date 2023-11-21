The fate of Auckland's big Downtown Carpark Building about to be sealed

The spirit of Christmas will be alive all of December in Auckland's Te Komititanga square.(Video from December 2022)

The proposed sale of Auckland Council’s big Downtown Carpark Building could be clinched this week with the council to decide whether to drop two of its requirements from the private redevelopment of the site.

Councillors on Thursday may waive the condition that Precinct Properties include a big cycle and scooter “hub”, and the demolition of the adjacent Lower Hobson Street flyover might be removed from the deal.

Those two aspects appear to be the last hurdles to completion of confidential negotiations with Precinct, which in September 2022 became the council’s preferred buyer and developer of the prime site.

Opposition to the demolition of the almost 2000 space carpark has been led by downtown landlord Andrew Krukziener, who believed the building could be retained and a higher price secured for the site.

Officials said the “transport outcomes” required by the council had been materially achieved in negotiations with Precinct, except the hub and the flyover, which would have had to make way for buses.

A report to Thursday’s council meeting, said these items had been secured at the “council’s discretion”, which suggested there could be a cost that would have to be agreed to.

The board of Auckland Transport, which runs the carpark, decided behind closed doors in September that the “hub” offered poor value for money – it had unofficially been reported as a $28 million feature.

The cost of the remaining “discretionary” requirements are recommended to become part of the council’s deliberations on it’s 10 year budget, effectively putting them in competition with other spending needs.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Council's Downtown Carpark Building has 1,944 spaces and is likely to be sold and redeveloped

The deal with Precinct is reported to be otherwise ready for completion, with the board of council development agency Eke Panuku having approved the final terms and conditions.

The Downtown Carpark Building sits behind a waterfront hotel, and was built at the end of the 1960s with two extra floors later added, to make it the biggest public carpark building in the city.

SUPPLIED Auckland Council Downtown Carpark sits on land worth around $115 million.

Due to the confidentiality of talks around Precinct’s proposal, it is not yet known how many carparks are included in the twin-tower development, and how many might be available to the public.