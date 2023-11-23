Auckland Council could net $122m from sale of Downtown Carpark - confidential report

A confidential report reveals Auckland Council would reap $122 million from the likely imminent sale of it’s big Downtown Carpark building, which would then be demolished.

The report, obtained by Stuff, said the council would face a bill of $20-30 million for structural repairs if it retained it, as well as likely legal action from Precinct Properties which agreed to buy the site to redevelop.

Councillors will on Thursday debate behind closed doors, a variation to their previous sale conditions.

The council in December 2020 voted to sell the almost-waterfront site for redevelopment, with Precinct emerging as the preferred buyer and spending millions on its proposal.

A late bid to head-off the sale has been spearheaded by downtown commercial landlord Andrew Krukziener, who wants the 2,000 carparks retained, and is threatening legal action.

The sale agreement does not need further approval from councillors, but they do need to agree that the council will take over some transport elements which it had initially wanted as part of the sale.

A failure to approve waiving those conditions, would leave the agreed sale in an awkward limbo.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, in a cautiously worded statement on the confidential sale negotiations, appeared to signal support for the deal proceeding as it was.

SUPPLIED Auckland Council is set to sell its Downtown Carpark which would demolished for a private redevelopment.

Brown “supports efforts to ensure sufficient carparks are available to support businesses and the community (noting there are over 12,000 public carparks currently within 750 metres of this site).”

The mayor “does not support council funding an expensive micro-mobility centre” in the redevelopment.

That bike and scooter hub was one original sale condition, later priced at $28 million and which Auckland Transport’s board in September decided was not good value.

The other sale condition which the council would take over, is the eventual creation of a street-level bus interchange, demolishing the lower Hobson Street flyover, and streetscaping including a park.

Todd Niall/Stuff Commercial landlord Andrew Krukziener is threatening legal action if the Downtown Carpark is sold

These are estimated to cost the council $52 million if Waka Kotahi subsidies were granted, and would go into its 10 Year Budget works programme.

The council report lists technical complications and risks associated with an idea proposed by Krukziener, that a platform could be built above the existing building, and form a platform for private development.

It paints a picture of ample alternative public parking, based on analysis conducted by Precinct, which owns the adjacent Commercial Bay retail centre and high-rise commercial and hotel buildings.

Precinct would provide no public carparking on the site, but said there were more than 12,000 public spaces within a 9 minute walk, and that off-peak, more than 8,500 of those are vacant.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Council's Downtown Carpark Building has 1,944 spaces and is set to be sold and demolished

At peak times more than 1800 spaces are available on average, and 240 of them are within 250 metres of the Downtown Carpark site, said the Precinct Properties research.

Auckland Council’s already stretched budgets have pencilled in for this year, proceeds from sale of property exceeding $100 million, likely banking on the carpark sale going through.

The issue will be considered behind closed doors at the end of Thursday’s council Governing Body meeting.