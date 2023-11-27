Dunedin's race to be ready for Santa parade leaves inner city residents struggling for sleep

Residents in Dunedin’s CBD are struggling to sleep as a major city upgrade gathers pace.

Construction on some sections of George St – the city’s premier shopping street – is going 24/7 before work pauses for the annual Dunedin Santa Parade, this Sunday.

While living above an inner city street can be noisy, especially in a student city, some residents were unaware of what was to unfold on Sunday night.

DCC/Supplied A visual mock-up of the proposed changes to Dunedin's George St

Normally, construction on the $51 million CBD project, which includes a $23m three waters’ upgrade, had been restricted to weekdays, but that changed on Sunday night.

Concrete cutting and diggers continued throughout the night, forcing two residents to sleep in a spare bedroom of their George St home.

The resident, who declined to be named, said while the flat had received two pamphlets advising about some of the work schedule since work began over the last year, the residents had been left off a communication list for text messaging.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's George St before construction started.

That meant they received no notification of some works over the last year, including redevelopment work which left those in the flat unable to access their front door.

Another resident of the same block said the works had been ‘’a nightmare’’, and they noted the irony that their tenancy would be over as most of the work was completed.

Overnight work was expected to continue on the street this week.

Those behind the George St makeover were unavailable for an interview, but a Dunedin City Council spokesperson said ‘’contractors have been working at night to prepare both Hanover Street and St Andrew Street for sealing’’.

‘’This work can’t be done during the day due to access requirements and bus routes.’’

Letters had been delivered to businesses and residents in these streets in the week leading up to the work, and e-text reminders were sent on 19 and 26 November.

DCC/Stuff Another mock-up of the proposed changes to Dunedin's George St, this time outside the city malls.

Contractors had also been busy working nights in New Edinburgh Way, to complete driveway works that cannot be done during the day, due to access requirements for a nearby motel and leased parking in the area.

Letters and e-texts were also used to notify residents and businesses.

The spokesperson confirmed the street would be ready for Sunday’s parade.

“We’ve been in close contact with parade organisers and no issues have been identified.’’

The Malls Block, which is outside the Meridian Mall, Wall St Mall and the Golden Centre, was expected to be largely completed by the time of the parade, and ‘’we’ll add some temporary surfacing and ramps to accommodate the parade’’, a spokesperson said.

The block will be ready to reopen to public vehicles on December 8, as major work in that retail quarter is scaled down for the Christmas period.

The George St revitalisation work includes new paving, street furniture, lighting and public art, but is driven by the need to replace ageing water, wastewater and stormwater pipe infrastructure.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A giant penguin waddles down George St as part of the 2022 Dunedin's annual Santa parade.

The Dunedin Santa Parade, now in its 25th year, is Otago's largest free public event.

The annual parade route runs along George St, starting from the intersection with Regent Rd through the Octagon before finishes in Moray Pl.