Council to fly NZ flag half-mast as 'visible symbol' over Gaza conflict

Dunedin City Council's Municipal Chambers and Civic Centre, where council debated whether a Palestinian flag should be flown from council buildings.

Dunedin councillors have reached a settlement, of sorts, over a call to fly the Palestinian flag as an expression of solidarity.

Councillor Marie Laufiso moved a notion in advance of a meeting of the Dunedin City Council on Tuesday morning, prompting councillors to receive dozens of emails form both sides.

That move would follow that of Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, who in his Armistice Day letter called for a ‘’ceasefire in Gaza’’, with the motion including flying the Palestinian Flag on November 29th, on the mayor's balcony and other city buildings.

That day was the United Nations International Day of Solidarity for supporting the Palestinian people, “as a tangible and visible symbol of support to our local Palestinian community’’, Laufiso said in her motion.

Due to the large numbers in the public gallery, the council voted to hear the matter first.

Laufiso thanked Mayor Mauger for his lead on the matter, and expressed her concerns over the conflict – particularly the death and injuries of innocent children.

The council, after earlier listening to speakers on the topic, voted to support Mauger’s call for peace, but also agreed to fly a different flag: the New Zealand flag at half-mast on November 29.

Flying the New Zealand flag half-mast was a “tangible and visible symbol of suffering experienced by both sides of the conflict in Gaza’’.

Council voted 12-2 to call for a ceasefire, and 12-2 to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast.

Cr Andrew Whiley noted the hundreds of emails he had received on the topic, which included passionate advocates for both sides. Those people could join rallies and groups, but flying the New Zealand flag half-mast was a sensible solution, but also acknowledge the conflict.

Cr Steve Walker said it was not about taking sides, and reiterated that showing empathy for Palestine was not about showing sympathy for Hamas.

Cr Lee Vandervis said it was an “arrogant presumption” that the council could play any part in the international conflict, which instead was “virtue signalling’’.

‘’I won’t be voting for either of these, it is not our business.’’

But Cr Christine Garey said the council could not turn a blind-eye on the conflict, and acknowledged the lives lost on both sides.

‘’It is our business if we have any humanity.’’

Cr Sophie Barker wanted to fly a peace flag, but the New Zealand flag was a good alternative.

She advocated that the council needed a flag flying policy, given ongoing demands.

Cr Mandy Mayhem said she was not elected to sit on her hands, with council having an important role in representing those in the community.

“I vote for peace today.’’

She rejected some suggestions around the council table that the council should stick to its knitting.

But Cr Bill Acklin said the motion should never have been filed, and the amended notion was not council business, but would also not make a difference.

A public submitter, Pastor Nigel Woodley, of the Flaxmere Christian Fellowship, said it was insensitive to fly the Palestinian flag, which effectively supported one side over the other.

The Palestinian flag represented “terrorism’’ to many in the Jewish community.

But Cr Walker said the council was not supporting Hamas, but showing solidarity for those in Palestine.

Yana Greenman, speaking on behalf of the New Zealand Friends of Israel Association, was a family member of Holocaust survivors.

She had been asked to speak on behalf of many, as “people are afraid to speak out,’’ she said.

The feeling of her family, including her children, living safely in Dunedin had been jeopardised.

She cited the graffiti on Israeli buildings around the country, asking “can we feel safe here’’.

Since the Hamas attack, antisemitic content had surged more than 900% on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, The Washington Post reported.

Replying to questioning by Cr Walker she said it was not a council’s place to fly a flag over another in times of conflict.

“This is not the place.’’

Rula Abu-Safieh supported Cr Laufiso’s motion, as her people were grieving at the constant stream of images from Palestine, her former home.

“We are grieving.’’

She acknowledged the support of mana whanau, and those in the city and across New Zealand who had expressed their horror over what was unfolding in Palestine.

The meeting began with a reading from St Paul Cathedral Dean The Very Revd Dr Tony Curtis, later adding that while this day would be hard for many, it was harder for those in Gaza and Israel who lost loved ones to “violence and hate’’.

Mohammed Hajjar/AP Palestinians drive through Gaza City on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, on the third day of the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

While people would be anxious, they would not be as anxious as those awaiting the return of hostages.

He also urged people to support those downtrodden.

“It is only by lifting people up that we will find peace.’’

Conflict did not stop when one side emerged as the victor, he said.

“Peace be with you all,’’ he concluded.

There will be a candle vigil in the Octagon on Wednesday night, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.