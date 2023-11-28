Rubbish! Council votes on how to fund new kerbside collection

Which option for paying for Dunedin’s new kerbside collection system should be put in the rubbish?

That was the decision facing the Dunedin City Council, which previously decided as part of its 10-year plan to introduce a new service consisting of four bins estimated to cost between $270 - $310 per year, per household.

The new service, which was scheduled to begin in July 2024, would include an existing blue glass crate (collected fortnightly), existing yellow-lidded wheelie bin (collected fortnightly) new red-lidded refuse wheelie bin (collected fortnightly), new green-lidded food scraps/green waste bin (collected weekly).

In addition, households could also have an optional garden waste bin that would cost an additional $140 - $180 each year.

But how should ratepayers pay for the new system?

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin councillor Steve Walker and his wife generate only two bags of household waste a year. Video first published June 2021.

Following a request from the council, a new report outlined options for a flat rate, the current rating method which amounted to $106 per annum, and that of progressive targeted rates,

A targeted rate for the first year of the new kerbside collection service, which would be confirmed in the new year, was estimated to cost between $320-$340.

Currently, refuse collection is provided by the council via pre-paid bags, $3.60 for a 40ltr bag and $3.80 for a 65ltr bag, but those would go under the new system.

Marion Van Dijk/Stuff The blue recycling bins with glass bottles ready for collection.

The recommended option for council was the flat rating method, as all properties paid the same amount for the kerbside collection service.

A flat rate provided certainty of cost of the delivery of service for all ratepayers, and had the advantage of being easily understood and communicated.

Cr Steve Walker said that while it appeared to be a significant rise in rates, for many it would effectively be cost neutral.

Cr Sophie Barker said the flat targeted rate was the fairest approach, and noted the strong feedback from the community on getting rid of rubbish bags.

Cr Bill Acklin noted he was currently paying around $50 for a private monthly collection bin, and the council initiative represented “excellent value for money’’.

Cr Andrew Whiley noted the consultation with the public over the new system, who appeared to be in favour, and that contrasted with the start of the process.

“Everybody is looking forward to having the four-bin system in July 2024.’’

Council voted to adopt the new kerbside collection from July 1, using a flat targeted rate.