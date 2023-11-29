Auckland's mayor proposes lease of port business and airport shares

Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown is proposing to lease-out the council’s port operation and sell the remaining airport shares, to create a $3-4 billion investment fund.

Brown’s proposal is to have a fund that could generate around $180 million in revenue each year, both to deliver projects, but also provide a financial backstop to avert the need for costly insurance.

The complex idea is laid out in a short media release from the mayor’s office, but without any context on how it sits in the wider 10-year budget proposal discussions, which continue behind closed doors.

The mayor has changed tack on how to use the proceeds from big asset sales, after failing earlier this year to get support to sell the entire $2b airport shareholding, in order to reduce debt.

The creation of what the mayor calls an “Auckland Future Fund” resembles an idea he looked at during a lone trip in October to Melbourne, where the port operating rights were sold to feed into a similar fund.

He said a lease could be worth “somewhere in the region of $2-3 billion”.

Brown said that a fund, once fully capitalised, would need to achieve a return of at least 7.5%.

In comparison, the government’s NZ Super Fund aims over any 20 years to return at least 7.2%, and is currently sitting at a 9.53% pre-tax return since its inception in 2003.

The main contributor to the fund would be from leasing out the operation of the council-owned Port of Auckland, for a fixed period.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The rights to run Port of Auckland’s operations would be leased-out under Mayor Wayne Brown’s proposal

If the mayor’s proposal gains political support, it would be put out for public consultation, alongside the status quo, which retains the port business, but requires a better cash return, and the release of land.

The mayor wants Captain Cook wharf and Marsden Wharf returned to public use within 2 years, and the sprawling Bledisloe Wharf – which was eyed as a future berth for mega-cruise liners – to be returned within 15 years.

Like the government’s Super Fund, which was started to help fund future pension payouts, the Auckland Future Fund would partly reduce the level of rates rises.

It is not clear how the ideas laid out in the mayor’s media release fit with work going on in a political revenue working party at the council.

The full mayoral proposal to launch debate on the next 10-year budget is expected to be released in coming weeks.

Mayors Office/Supplied Auckland mayor Wayne Brown during a visit to Brisbane's port in October 2023

There are complicated equations in the Future Fund idea, and Stuff understands a detailed analysis of the case has not yet been commissioned.

These include the merits of the level of returns that would come from a market-dependent fund, versus the savings that would come from reducing debt and interest costs, as well as the earnings that would come from retaining the port business.

The concept of earmarking $1b to act as self-insurance for council assets, saving in the mayor’s calculation, $25m a year in premiums, is another part of the equation.

“The proposed Auckland Future Fund would be designated a strategic asset under Auckland Council’s Significance and Engagement Policy, protecting it from divestment for short-term gain,” said the mayor’s statement.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Council’s approximate $1.3b stake in the city’s airport would be sold under Mayor Wayne Brown’s plan

“A couple of billion up-front, while ensuring the port’s future, growth, and jobs – compared to Port dividends of only $355 million over the past decade – seems like something we should explore,” said Brown.

The investment fund idea is not a new one for the city. Under the former Auckland Regional Council, an entity called Auckland Regional Holdings controlled revenue-generating assets.

After the 2010 amalgamation, an Auckland Council subsidiary called Auckland Council Investments Limited managed the port business, and an investment fund, but was scrapped in the 2018 Long Term Plan, with its roles absorbed into the council itself.