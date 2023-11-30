Auckland's 2030 climate goals may be at risk in council budget

Auckland Council may cast aside its 2030 climate goals as part of leaner transport funding in the proposed 10-year Budget.

The proposal by Auckland’s mayor Wayne Brown retains a commitment to be net carbon zero by 2050, but his office confirmed there is currently no mention of the 2030 target of halving emissions.

There have been strong signals already that the targets which were, until Brown’s election in October 2022, a top council priority, are fading.

The mayor’s office would not say that the 2030 goals were scrapped, but their omission, along with proposed transport funding far below what had been sought, is significant.

The mayor has never been strong on city measures to curb global warming, telling Stuff in an October interview that the climate goals were not his policies, and he thought the city would get nowhere near the targets.

AT’s chief executive Dean Kimpton had told Stuff that on the current funding path, the city might get only halfway to its 2030 target, detailed in the stalled Transport Emissions Reduction Plan.

In May, Brown took a Korean-funded trip to the World Climate Industry Expo in Busan, where he delivered a prepared speech to “present Auckland’s carbon-neutral strategies and successes, while learning from other cities about their approach to the environment”, in the words of his office.

The mayor’s transport plans include transport funding for capital projects, less than half the optimal level sought by Auckland Transport – backing the $13b minimal option, not the $24b preference of the agency, or a $16b middle package.

WCIExpo/Supplied Auckland mayor Wayne Brown (second from left) with city leaders at the World Climate Industry Expo in Busan, South Korea

AT bid for an extra $130m of extra operational funding for the next year, but that would be cut to just $60m in the mayor’s proposal.

Other elements the mayor is proposing include a $50 weekly cap on public transport spending, via the AT HOP card.

AT this week announced fare rises from next February of up to almost 10 per cent for many users, and warned that further rises could come sooner than in the normal annual cycle, depending on council funding.

The average increase across the network will be 6.5%, but for adults taking one-zone trips – 15 per cent of all journeys – the increase will be almost 10%.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s mayor wants to cap weekly fare spending on public transport at $50

AT said the rise was due to an “unparalleled increase” in public transport costs, with the higher fares expected to bring in an extra $5.8 million.

The mayor said his fare-cap proposal, an idea AT itself has been exploring for more than a year, would cost $1.3m in lost revenue.

Projects already on the way will continue, such as the introduction of PT fare payment using credit and debit cards.

While AT will have to make big cuts under Brown’s proposal, the mayor wants to see some spending ringfenced, such as $400 million for network optimisation and dynamic lanes, “to get Auckland’s buses and traffic moving."

The 10-Year budget proposal is expected to be made public at the end of Friday, ahead of a Budget Committee meeting on December 7, with public consultation starting in February and final decisions by June.