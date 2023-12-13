'You would never be this stupid': Councillor's verbal tirade breached code of conduct

Dunedin’s mayor and a councillor have breached the council’s code of conduct, with a released report revealing a verbal tirade between councillors.

At a public excluded session of the Dunedin City Council on Tuesday, councillors accepted the findings of an independent investigator, which concluded that Mayor Jules Radich and Cr Carmen Houlahan breached the council’’s code of conduct.

Both complaints were made in September, which proved to be a testing time for the council and its first-term mayor.

It arose from another code of conduct matter, this time involving Barry Williams of the Strath Taieri Community Board who directed a racist comment at a hotel worker after a food order mix-up.

STUFF Barry Williams, who used racist and misogynist language to abuse a restaurant worker, says he has apologised to her, but refuses to resign his chair of the Strath Taieri Community Board.

“Unhappy with his order, he called her a ‘stupid black bitch’, more than once,” the letter of the incident, which has been leaked to Stuff, said.

Williams was issued a letter of censure on behalf of council, and signed by Radich.

But the fallout also led to Radich later issuing a public apology after he appeared to minimise the incident in a RNZ interview, as “it happened in a pub, and he didn’t even remember that it had happened, so it was just a relatively minor thing”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and Cr Sophie Barker.

He later added it was “unfortunate it has happened”, and “I think it's not beyond the ability of anyone to come back from such a thing”.

After that interview, Radich issued a statement “unreservedly” apologising for those comments.

“To be clear – a racist comment is always a racist comment,” Radich said.

The code of conduct complaint was laid by councillors Sophie Barker and Jim O’Malley and centred around Radich’s RNZ interview breaching the confidentiality of the meeting, while minimising the seriousness of Williams’ actions.

The report noted councillors were upset by that interview.

“In Cr Barker’s view, while some people may have already known details of the incident involving Mr Williams, she disputed the idea it was common knowledge,” the report said.

“Cr Barker said Mayor Radich’s comments about the incident being minor were insulting and upsetting.”

Meanwhile Cr O’Malley said the RNZ interview made the incident national knowledge, and created a substantially larger story which caused further harm to the person who was subject to the comments.

Radich argued it wasn’t his intention to minimise racism, and wanted to show a pathway towards redemption.

It was found the mayor breached three sections of the code of conduct, namely ‘Relationship with the public’, ‘Media comment on a member’s own behalf’, and ‘Confidential information’.

On September 12, the chief executive received another complaint from Cr Barker, this time over the behaviour of Cr Houlahan.

It came after Cr Barker received eight missed calls “in swift succession” on the Friday, and 17 texts throughout the Friday and Saturday. Cr Houlihan also messaged Cr O’Malley – the joint complainant in her complaint regarding the mayor – a dozen times over the same period.

Those calls and texts were over why she had laid a code of conduct complaint against the mayor.

Cr Barker, who was at the time the city’s deputy mayor but later resigned, found the texts to be aggressive, with their content having a devastating impact on her, the report noted.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and Carmen Houlahan.

One of Houlahan’s messages read: “People will stoop to some pretty low shit, but this is very low to say you have done this”.

“This is awful. I'm happy to say you wouldn't be this nasty. No one with a right mind would do this. Good grief. It is unbelievable.”

Another said: “You would never be this stupid”.

Another said it was a case of ‘dirty politics’, while another accused her actions as being ‘cold, calculated and nasty’.

Barker said while councillors would have robust conversations, that should be confined to council work, and these messages were not the case.

Cr Houlahan, a trained journalist, argued her professional instincts meant she was on the phone trying to get details. She argued calling or messaging someone repeatedly was ‘normal’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin City Council's Municipal Chambers and Civic Centre, where council debated whether a Palestinian flag should be flown from council buildings.

Cr Houlahan argued that women needed to work hard all the time to be seen as equal to men and to succeed in politics, and she felt Cr Barker was better than this.

She maintained the view that her messages were almost entirely polite and highly respectful, but the independent investigator disagreed,

He found Cr Houlahan’s actions were unacceptable, particularly in a professional environment, and she had breached the code of conduct, namely ‘relationships between members’.

“I consider it brings Cr Houlahan into disrepute,” the report concluded.

While Mayor Radich has already apologised publicly for his comments, Cr Houlahan has been asked to write an appropriate letter of apology.

Barker resigned from the deputy mayoralty in September, and in her resignation letter said it was ‘’untenable for me to continue this role in the current circumstances’’.

‘’The breach of the confidential council meeting on 29th August is the last straw in what has been a series of breaches by the Mayor when he is giving extemporaneous interviews.