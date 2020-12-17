Serious Fraud Office clears Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel over election complaint

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel has been cleared by the Serious Fraud Office.

A Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel's election donations has cleared her of any wrongdoing, it has been reported.

John Minto, who campaigned against Dalziel for the mayoralty last year, said on Thursday that he had received an email from the SFO saying it had not found any evidence of criminal conduct by Dalziel and had closed its investigation.

Police referred a complaint about Dalziel's donations to the agency in February after she allegedly failed to identify donors who made significant contributions to her campaign for re-election in October 2019.

Electoral rules allow candidates to accept anonymous donations under $1500, but the complaint alleged the mayor failed to disclose the names of six donors who contributed more than that.

READ MORE:

* SFO investigations into Christchurch and Auckland mayors 'ongoing'

* Serious Fraud Office launches investigations against mayors Lianne Dalziel and Phil Goff

* Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel 'disappointed' not to be told of SFO case

* Police may now scrutinise Christchurch mayor's 2016 campaign donations



Her election return listed only her husband, lawyer Rob Davidson, as a donor at a campaign fundraiser in July 2019, which raised just over $40,000.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel is asked about the Serious Fraud Office investigation into her electoral funding. (Video first published March 1, 2020)

The email sent to Minto on Thursday morning stated the SFO had “completed its investigation into donations made to Lianne Dalziel during Christchurch City Council elections”.

“We did not find any evidence of criminal conduct and have therefore closed the investigation. We will be making a media statement regarding the closure of the investigation today (Thursday),” it said.

A Christchurch City Council spokeswoman said the council would not comment on the decision until the SFO had released an official statement.

At the time the complaint was referred to the SFO, Dalziel said she was “quite surprised and I guess disappointed that I hadn't been provided with any advice” about what was happening.

On Thursday, Minto said he was disappointed and surprised by the SFO’s decision.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff's election expenses were also being scrutinised this year. The outcome of that investigation has yet to be revealed.