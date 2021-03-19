'Hefty' rates rise proposed for Otago Regional Council

Otago Regional Council says the rates being taken at present are unsustainable.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is signalling a “hefty” rates hike, potentially up to $80 in the first year for many households.

The proposal increased is part of the council's long-term plan (2021-31), and will be discussed in more detail at a meeting in Oamaru on March 24.

A statement from the council noted the proposal included a ‘’hefty rates increase in year one’’, possibly $80 for the average household.

That rise was offset, the council said, by Otago historically having ‘’some of the lowest rates in the country’’.

However, those lower rates were unsustainable due to the work programme expected ‘’from us by our community and government’’, the statement said.

The average general rates paid in Otago is $107 and the average total rates bill is $259.

The general rate component of the total rates bill would increase on average from $107 to $186, in the first year.

But the total amount paid would vary across the region, and would increase depending on the capital value of a person’s property.

That same community could have their say on the proposed figures as part of the plan’s consultation plan, which would start in April.

That plan could be adopted by the end of June.

Driving much of that increase was water quality policy changes directed from central government, and which already resulted in an increase to ORC rates of 35 per cent for 2020-21.

The ORC’s proposed rates hike come after Canterbury’s regional council signalled rises described by councillors as some of the highest rates increases in the country.