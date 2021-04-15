Dunedin's controversial road dots left to fade away

The Government agency that funded Dunedin’s controversial road dots has now asked the city council to remove them.

It has been almost a year since the Dunedin City Council painted about 450 red and blue dots on the main central city shopping streets of George and Princes streets.

The dots were designed to encourage social distancing as the country emerged from the nationwide lockdown, but were ridiculed on social media.

The dots, which were expected to last just three months according to the council, also attracted a warning from an unlikely agency.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The circles on George St, Dunedin, have started to fade as this photo taken on April 14, 2021, shows.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) raised concerns with the council over the state of the brightly painted circles.

The dots were largely funded by the agency, along with several other central city safety features, and now faced removal.

A NZTA spokeswoman confirmed the agency had contacted councils that received funding to make streets safer for pedestrians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reminded the council that if it was thinking of repainting the dots, they may no longer be compliant.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's new traffic dots were bright bue and red when they were painted a year ago.

“It might also be time to remove them completely to avoid any potential for confusion as the trial with them was over,” she said.

NZTA stood by its decision to fund the original trial “as it was outlined to us”.

The agency provided about $18,000 towards the trial, and the council contributed about $2500.

Council infrastructure services general manager Simon Drew confirmed NZTA asked the council not to reinstate the dots, and to “consider options for removing them completely now the trial is finished”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The circles on George St, Dunedin, are destined to fade away until the street is upgraded.

The cost of removing the dots, estimated at between $10,000 and $57,000 depending on the method, was considered unnecessary, he said.

The dots would be left to continue fading and those on George St would be removed when the road was resurfaced as part of an upgrade.

The circles were painted as part of a range of temporary measures approved by the council – including reducing the speed limit on the main street to 10kmh and offering free parking – in response to Covid-19, and designed to help entice people back to the central city.

Last June, the council voted to return the speed limit to 30kmh and metered parking charges returned from July 1.