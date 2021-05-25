Dunedin council can't confirm whether faulty test results led to lead scare

There was anguish and anger as hundreds of people grilled officials at a public meeting in Waikouaiti about lead detected in the town’s water supply.

A city council caught up in a contaminated drinking water scare cannot say whether false positive tests caused elevated lead readings.

Residents of three East Otago towns are still having to source drinking water from supplied tankers, after a lead contamination scare emerged in February.

The source of the contamination has still not been determined.

The townships of Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village were issued with a ‘Do Not Drink’ notice on February 2 after six samples out of 90 taken over the previous six months showed elevated lead levels.

As the council scrambled to find the source of the contamination, affected residents were offered blood tests.

Southern medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said the results confirmed any long-term exposure to lead was “unlikely”.

Water testing carried out by the Dunedin City Council since found no further readings over the maximum acceptable limit for lead.

That has raised questions over the initial testing results, and this week the council was asked specifically if it could rule out whether the initial samples showed false positive results.

“We are not yet able to comment as the investigation is ongoing,” a spokesman said.

Jack would not comment on the possibility of false positive tests, but said health officials continued to work closely with the council.

“Ongoing monitoring and mitigation measures are being made to ensure that the water will be safe to drink.”

The ‘do not drink’ notice would be lifted once those measures were in place, she said.

The testing company behind the initial tests, which Stuff understand no longer supplies testing data for the area, has been approached for comment.

The council was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss its terms of reference for a review of its response to the lead scare.

A report notes the affected area’s water supply may be restored by the end of June, but that would “require all parties to be confident that the restoration of the supply does not present any risks for the communities”.

The internal review was expected to begin after the water supply had been restored.

The review would include what information was passed to the council or relevant authorities and when it was passed on.

The council previously revealed three of the six samples with elevated lead levels could be attributed to old, cast-iron pipes with lead fittings around Edinburgh St in Waikouaiti.

It prompted the council to fast-track work to replace about 6.5 kilometres of old pipes in the area.

The council had also installed a new online lead monitor sourced from Belgium, at a cost of $100,000.

The equipment, which was installed in April, automatically collected water samples at the Waikouaiti Water Treatment Plant and checked for levels of lead, council three waters group manager Tom Dyer said.

The device was capable of providing results every 20 minutes.

If lead was detected above acceptable limits, “the device will alert staff and appropriate action will be taken”.

The device was yet to produce any results as it was still being calibrated, Dyer said.