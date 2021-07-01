Elected officials slammed for targeting colleague's mental health

The actions of two elected officials who targeted a colleague’s state of mind when disputing her complaints have been slammed as “disgusting” by the Mental Health Foundation.

Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys and deputy Michael Ford claimed councillor Hilary Humphrey suffered from a mental illness when revealing she had made two complaints against them, one internal and the other a police incident report lodged in January.

A council probe, which cost $23,000, did not find any breach of its code of conduct, and Worboys and Ford pointed to Humphrey’s mental health when criticising the basis for her claims of intimidation sabotaging behaviour.

“Our lawyer said to us, [Humphrey] could be dangerous... she is a very sick woman,” the mayor told Stuff.

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys. She and deputy Michael Ford say they disclosed councillor Hilary Humphrey’s complaints to Stuff when wanting to bring context to emails made public in June.

But Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said it was “never OK to use a person's mental health or wellbeing as a weapon against them”.

“Our elected officials should know better, [and] lead the way on reducing the stigma.”

Robinson said the clear implication was Cr Humphrey was being stigmatised for seeking help. Ford had dismissed her concerns by saying they were “in her head”.

“What [they're] really saying is, don't ask for help, it will be used against you... Quite frankly, it's disgusting.”

He said it showed how far New Zealand still had to go in addressing mental health in the workplace.

“Statistically, 20 per cent of people in any one year will go through a time of mental distress.”

This included elected representatives.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Shaun Robinson, chief executive of Mental Health Foundation, says it is never OK to weaponise mental health.

Ford rebuffed the criticism. He said it was he and Ms Worboys who had been “under attack”.

Humphrey was not the victim – he was – due to her baseless police complaint. This included her interpreting an innocuous get-well email as “creepy”, and alleging he had eavesdropped a conversation.

Humphrey had kept the complaints private, but Worboys and Ford disclosed details to Stuff after a slew of emails, released under the Official Information Act, signalled a rift among the council. One message from Ford stated he wanted to “really hurt” Humphrey and “publicly expose” her.

The complaints were then disclosed at a council meeting two days later, on June 17, when Worboys and Ford sought reimbursement for $11,500 in legal costs related to defending the complaints.

Warwick Smith/Stuff In more cordial times, Michael Ford with Hilary Humphrey after they were both elected to council in 2016, flanked by other first-time representatives, Stuart Campbell, left and Phil Marsh.

At the meeting, Worboys said, although the complaint process was important, Humphrey's claims were a “waste of ratepayers money and certainly do not portray council in a good light”.

Ford echoed the same sentiment to Stuff this week. There needed to be a means to deal with genuine concerns, but baseless complaints served no positive purpose and cost ratepayers unnecessarily.

Dr Mike Reid, the principal policy advisor for Local Government New Zealand, said code of conduct complaints should only be made “for serious stuff”. However, it was important to remember when breaches were not upheld, “failed to be proven guilty is not the same as not guilty”.

He considered any costs associated with complaints to be “the cost for having a good democracy” and to argue that a complaint shouldn't be laid because it might not be upheld would discourage people from laying a complaint and “be a way for bullies to continue to bully”.

Stephen Barker/Supplied Dr Mike Reid says despite their cost, complaints are the cost of good democracy.

Reid said if a complaint was trivial, it could be thrown out by whoever received the complaint, before an independent investigator needed to be hired.

The independent investigator in this case did not deem Humphrey's complaint to be frivolous.

“The real question is how do you ensure these matters are handled justly? Where do they go to appeal [decisions]?”

That process did not exist, said Reid.

Humphrey said she considered the matter closed and did not wish to comment on Worboys and Ford’s response to her concerns.

“I just want to get on with doing the job I was elected to do.”

