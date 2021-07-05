Controversial women's group offered new council venue in Dunedin

A Speak Up for Women group event will go ahead in Dunedin later this month, after a new venue was found.

Health and safety concerns were behind the decision to cancel a booking by a group advocating for women’s sex-based rights, Dunedin City Council's chief executive says.

But a spokeswoman for Speak Up for Women (SUFW), which had its event cancelled by the council in May, maintains that decision was driven by a threat of legal action.

The June meeting was to be held in a room inside the Dunedin City Library, but concerns were raised over the welfare of the public, staff, supporters, and possible protestors, chief executive Sandy Graham said in a statement.

Those concerns, coupled with potential damage to “library collections”, prompted that cancellation, until a suitable venue was found.

Beth Johnson, spokeswoman for Speak Up For Women, said the group entered discussions with council after the Christchurch City Council cancelled the Christchurch event.

''At that point we had our lawyers involved.’'

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Transgender rights supporters protest against the Speak Up For Women group and the council decision allowing it to hold a public meeting in Nelson.

The group argued the council had cancelled the booking unlawfully, with the council appearing to agree with the “characterisation of our organisation which had been made online”.

Graham told the group that was not the case, with the dialogue between the parties avoiding a potential injunction, Johnson said.

'’I think the Dunedin City Council made a really good decision.’’

Johnson said the group had been the subject of a '’three-year smear campaign'’ by political opponents supporting amendments to the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Act, known as the BDMRR Bill.

At present, people who want to change their gender identity have to go through a Family Court process to legally change their birth certificate, but the amendments would allow changes to be made through a simple statutory declaration.

The group has courted controversy since its inception in 2018 when it invited controversial Canadian blogger Meghan Murphy, who has been banned from Twitter for hate speak, to speak at its events. The incident led to Massey University cancelling a booking made by the group at one of its Wellington venues.

The group has also campaigned against the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sport.

Johnson said opponents had been ''quite successful in vilifying our group'’.

That gave rise to city councils deciding to cancel bookings ‘'with impunity’', but also meant the group had been contacted by constitutional lawyers offering to help, Johnson said.

'’People came out of nowhere to say ‘let us help you, this is not right’.'’

Speak Up For Women went to court to successfully overturn the Palmerston North City Council’s move to stop hold a public meeting last month.

Graham, in the council’s statement, said when that booking was originally cancelled “we stated that the DCC strived to ensure that its libraries offer an environment where all members of our community could feel welcome and safe”.

She stressed that statement was in reference to health and safety concerns, and “we do not take into account the political views any hirer may hold”.

The council declined to comment further about the decision.

The Dunedin meeting will take place on July 24 at the Dunedin Centre.