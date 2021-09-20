The council, the killer worm, and the legal stoush

A peripatus, or velvet worm, which triggered a stoush between developers and Dunedin City Council.

A rare worm slithered into a legal battle between the Dunedin City Council and a pair of developers.

That battle began when the council two years ago applied enforcement orders over a large undeveloped property – a potential home of the peripatus worm – owned by Stephen and Michael Ross in the Dunedin suburb of Lookout Point.

The order included stopping vegetation clearance and not continuing without the required resource consent, and restoring an area where some native vegetation has been cleared.

The pair were also ordered to instal 10 artificial peripatus habitats in certain places on the property.

The peripatus, also known as the ‘velvet worm’, spits poisonous liquid on its prey before devouring them.

Similar to a caterpillar in appearance, they are regarded as something of a living fossil after being unchanged in 500 million years.

Little is known of the peripatus, but habitat loss from development has catalysed an apparent decline in numbers.

The worm famously held-up Dunedin’s Caversham motorway development, not far from the Ross’ property, when it was revealed a known habitat stood in the road’s proposed path.

Many of the peripatus were moved to an enhanced habitat, with the motorway redevelopment opening in 2015.

Fast-forward to 2020, and the case between Stephen and Michael Ross and the council went to the Environment Court, with the council arguing that the application for enforcement orders was a test case, under its second-generation district plan.

Judge Laurie Newhook found that council officers should have recognised the unworkability of the rule involving the clearance of indigenous vegetation, and not run an enforcement proceeding as a test case.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Municipal Chambers, Dunedin.

The removal of vegetation on the property was largely collateral damage, and council’s application was rejected on December 18, 2020.

The pair also sought $50,000 costs from the council, which represented their legal and expert witness costs.

The council opposed, prompting a decision by the Environment Court which was released earlier this month.

Newhook noted the council’s case was “without substance”.

That included the council relying on aerial imagery to determine indigenous vegetation and the composition of vegetation on the property.

The council also refused to settle the matter earlier, with the judge noting its counter-offer was “almost the same restrictions on the property as the orders the council sought”.

Newhook also noted the developers “were not blameless concerning the dispute that erupted”.

That included taking “a cavalier attitude to district plan matters” at the outset of the proceeding.

The pair were awarded costs of $23,000 from the Dunedin City Council.

The council has been approached for comment.