Broadcaster Marcus Lush rides every Dunedin bus route in a single day

Broadcaster Marcus Lush will ride every bus route in Dunedin over an 18-hour period.

Marcus Lush is on a mission – and has the hashtag and t-shirt to prove it.

The Bluff-based broadcaster and Invercargill councillor was in Dunedin for a unique challenge of his own making – riding every city bus route over an 18-hour period.

Lush, with the help of a map and a timetable, calculated that he would need just over 10 hours of travelling to ride all of the city's 16 bus journeys.

That wasn’t the only bit of planning that went into his Friday mission. He also had a t-shirt printed with his own hashtag #eatpraybus.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Broadcaster Marcus Lush eyes up a timetable in the Dunedin suburb of St Kilda.

‘’You need a hashtag these days, don’t you,” said Lush.

The hashtag began trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon, hours after Lush began his first journey at 6.05am.

That trip – and the hashtag – would end in the coastal community of Brighton, about 17km south of Dunedin, about 12.30am on Saturday.

''It is quite a good challenge,’’ Lush said. He was yet to work out how he was returning from Brighton.

Dunedin was the perfect-sized city to achieve the challenge, made easier by the central city bus hub which opened in 2019.

''Dunedin has its act together with buses,’’ he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Marcus Lush puts on his mask and prepares to ride another bus.

The first two buses were void of people other than Lush and the driver, but got busier as the morning progressed.

‘”I was quite impressed by the patronage.’’

The buses featured wi-fi, live tracking, with a flat fare of $2 with a Bee Card using the tag-on tag-off system.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic Dunedin bus fares were charged per the number of zones, but that was simplified by the Otago Regional Council which introduced the flat rate in August 2020.

Dunedin had done everything to encourage people towards public transport and away from their cars.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Awaiting a ride from St Kilda, in Dunedin, to the city’s central city bus hub.

‘’I love public transport,” he said.

He enjoyed hearing the different radio stations drivers chose to play, ranging from classic hits to one playing heavy metal band Slipknot.

Lush, who was known for his love of trains due to his Off The Rails series, conceded he was always more into buses largely due to the low number of trains in New Zealand.

‘’If you wanted to be into transport, diagrams and timetables, you’ve got to do buses.’'

His attraction to buses was partly based on them offered a different perspective of a city. In Dunedin that included glimpses of the harbour from the hill suburbs.

Lush liked how people from all walks of life could have a shared experience and a conversation onboard a bus. ‘’I find it quite relaxing.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Marcus Lush live tweeting from his favourite spot on the bus.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, with Lush documenting his one time desperation for a toilet stop.

'’I was desperate for a leak, so I jumped the fence at Ashburn Clinic. I figured they would be more understanding about obsession than most! #eatpraybus'', Lush tweeted.