Dunedin's main shopping street going one-way, but more needed to save retail precinct

Dunedin City Council's proposed makeover for George St included a one-way pictured here in a 2019 image.

A multimillion-dollar makeover of Dunedin’s main shopping street will restrict the street to one-way traffic only.

The Dunedin City Council voted to make George St a one-way, south-bound street as part of a project to revitalise the area.

Mayor Aaron Hawkins earlier said the move was about “future-focused decision-making”.

The decision to make the street one-way was in the best long-term interest of all communities, he said.

But he acknowledged it was “no silver bullet”, and it would take more than urban design and transport changes to save the central city’s retail precinct.

Hawkins noted it had been more than three decades since George St was last revamped.

One of the main dissenting voices was Cr Lee Vandervis, who pointed out a large number of people and submitters had opposed the changes.

Supplied/DCC A 2019 artist’s impression of the Dunedin City Council's proposed makeover for George St.

He questioned why the city would spend upwards of $60 million to revamp a city centre already recognised as one of the best in the country.

“It makes absolutely no sense to me at all.”

The move was “anti-car” – an agenda that needed to be stopped, he said.

Cr Jules Radich wanted the street to remain two-way, as did many in the business community.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police on the beat on Dunedin's George St during lockdown in 2020.

Accessibility was everything to retailers, Radich said.

Before voting, the council heard the one-way option would retain 18 more car parks than a two-way option.

Glen Hazelton, the council’s central city plan project director, said the aim was to transform George St into the best retail street in the South Island, and possibly New Zealand.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Broadcaster Marcus Lush will ride every bus route in Dunedin over an 18-hour period.

The debate became heated when Radich asked questions about street violence and safety, and was told by Hazelton that some young women had expressed concerns about the behaviour of passing motorists, including being catcalled.

Hawkins objected to Radich minimising the women’s concerns as being their “personal opinion”.

The council heard from several submitters, including the Otago University Students’ Association, Public Health, and SouthCCS Disability Action.

Supplied/DCC A 2019 image of George St, which features a one-way option.

AA Otago chairman Malcolm Budd said a one-way system was “unworkable”.

It would likely lead to traffic congestion in surrounding streets, and the loss of some car parks was “a concern”.

Grey Power’s Jo Millar questioned the lack of public transport down George St, noting buses stopped at the nearby bus hub on Gt King St.