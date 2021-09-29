Retailer bans Dunedin mayor after one-way street decision

Dunedin retailer Brent Weatherall has made a sign banning Mayor Aaron Hawkins from his George St store, after council voted to one-way the shopping street.

A Dunedin business has banned the city’s mayor from its premises after the council decided to change the main shopping street to a one-way road.

Dunedin City Council’s move to convert George St into a southbound one-way street has angered outspoken retailer Brent Weatherall.

“He is banned from my store,” Weatherall, who owns a jewellery shop, said of mayor Aaron Hawkins.

It is not just the mayor who is now unwelcome – eight other councillors who supported the one-way option have been given the same treatment.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin's main shopping street going one-way, but more needed to save retail precinct

* 'Oh God, sorry': Dunedin mayor gets emotional on climate change and floods

* Long-term exposure to lead for Otago communities 'seems unlikely'



Weatherall said he expected other retailers potentially affected by the move may join his campaign, which began on Wednesday afternoon when Weatherall took possession of a footpath sign displaying a picture of the mayor under the word “banned”.

“It is my way of making a statement to say, ‘You have made your call, you’ve said what you want’, but as an independent retailer I’m going to say what I want – ‘You are banned from my store’.

Supplied/Stuff Dunedin City Council's proposed makeover for George St, as featured in this 2019 image of what it could look like.

“I am not desperate, I don’t want his business. I want people who are fair and reasonable in this town and his decision impacts on my business, it impacts on my livelihood and my customers.

“He is responsible and I am holding him to account. I am holding him to account by barring him.’’

Hawkins declined to comment on Weatherall’s stance.

At Tuesday's meeting, the mayor said the change to George St was about “future-focused decision-making”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff As well as Hawkins, Weatherall has banned eight councillors from his shop out of frustration at the redevelopment.

The decision to make it one-way was in the best long-term interest of all communities, he said.

The redevelopment of George St is part of a $60million wider central city development.

Weatherall was behind a petition which garnered thousands of signatures to retain two-way traffic for George St.

“That was the biggest petition council had ever been hit with – 6500 signatures.”

Supplied/DCC A representation of what a one-way George St may look like.

The petition was presented to the council during the last lockdown, but there had since been little engagement with Central Dunedin Business Group, which represented 40 businesses including Weatherall’s.

“The argument has never been about how the finished project will look, but how the public and workers will be able to enter, park and exit our beloved George St without making it a logistical nightmare.’’

Dunedin differed to other main centres in that previous administrations had resisted suburban malls in favour of maintaining a strong central business district, which included several malls on George St, Weatherall said.

He had no issue with the revitalisation of George St, which is currently being planned, as it coincided with the replacement of ageing underground infrastructure.

“But this council has not listened to petition holders.”

Asked if he would eat his words if the redevelopment of George St led to an increase in shoppers, Weatherall said he might, but it was important to make a stand now.