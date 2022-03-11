Additional capital spend required for Invercargill's museum redevelopment

The Invercargill City Council will this month consult the public on what option they prefer in regard to a museum redevelopment. [File photo].

The Invercargill City Council’s estimated cost for its museum redevelopment has already increased, despite any firm decisions yet to be made as to what it will look like.

The council confirmed this week that the Invercargill community will this month be asked to provide their views on the options identified for the future of the region’s museum.

The options available include refurbishing the existing earthquake-prone building at Queens Park, or demolish the pyramid building and start again with either a 4150sqm new build, or a 3550sqm new build.

The council had already earmarked $39 million in its long-term plan to put towards the museum redevelopment, with $13m of external funding sought to bring it up to a $52m project.

However, the proposed options will all now require additional capital funding than had been budgeted.

The budgets now range from $57m to $75m depending on the options.

In a report prepared by council’s leisure and recreation manager Steve Gibling it says the increased capital expenditure required was due to various reasons.

Included were higher building costs, as well as the likelihood of not being able to hit the level of third-party funding initially estimated, given the current economic climate.

Gibling says should the council not be able to secure the external funding amount, council would need to fund that shortfall with additional borrowing.

“This will cost an additional 0.12% rates increase per annum for each additional $1 million borrowed.”

Council staff has identified option 3, a 3550sqm new build, as carrying the least amount of risk compared to the other options.

“Council will need to underwrite the shortfall with additional borrowing to enable construction to progress.”

The three museum options will result in an average of between $158 to $171 per ratepayer per year.

A refurbishment of the existing building works out at $158 per year, a 4150sqm new build at $171, and a 3550sqm new build at $167.

Included in the new build options would be the construction of an offsite 1600sqm storage facility.

A sum of $4.5 million has been allocated for the temporary storage facility to house the collection whilst the redevelopment was to occur.

Gibling’s report says an exercise has been undertaken to assess how much it will cost annually to operate the facilities prior to and post-opening at the beginning of 2027/28.

“These costs are generally in line with what was provided for in the LTP. However, during the construction phase (2022/23 – 2026/27) an additional $100-$340k of operating costs is modelled across the three options.”

Council will now select a preferred option when it meets at an extraordinary performance, policy, and partnerships meeting on Tuesday.

That preferred option will then be put up for consultation as part of the 2022/2023 draft annual plan 2022/23.

Consultation will start on March 24.