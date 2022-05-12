Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck proposes $20 million school cycling fund

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck has launched a cycling policy aimed at spending less than currently proposed, but focussing on safer access to schools.

Beck wants $20 million earmarked out of the $306 million committed to cycling and walking over the next decade for the work.

“Around 140,000 pupils are driven to school each day in our city – getting a chunk of them onto bikes instead is great for health, great for learning, and great for congestion,” said Beck.

Beck opposed increasing funding on cycling and walking to $2 billion, a sum which Auckland Transport (AT) believed would be needed for cycling to reach the target of 7% of all trips by 2031.

That goal, to help cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2031, would also need final sign-off of the Parking Strategy which prioritised bus and cycle lanes over kerbside parking on key routes.

“We all want to see more cycling infrastructure, but it has to be delivered in a way that’s affordable, that people will use, and that doesn’t muck up the rest of the transport network,” she said.

Her plan would trial smaller scale fixes, to make the areas around schools less congested and safer to walk and cycle.

This included widening footpaths, relocating pick-up and drop-off zones and speed humps and better pedestrian crossings.

“After the trial, decisions would be made on whether the changes should become permanent, at which point, additional funding would be required,” Beck said.

She said AT had carried out these ideas at a handful of schools, with positive feedback, but it needed to be expanded across the region.

It has not yet been made clear how much of the existing committed cycling funding over the next decade might be spent on school areas regardless of Beck’s policy.

Priorities are included in an Auckland Cycling and Micromobility Programme Business Case, which has been endorsed by councillors, and is set to be signed off by AT’s board.

The list of proposed projects has not yet been made public, but much of the spending is set to occur from 2026 onwards.

Beck’s first transport-related policy announcement was the pledge to have the current 11.5 cent-a-litre regional fuel tax scrapped, and she favours an equitable congestion charging scheme.