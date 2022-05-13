Chlöe Swarbrick praised as 'new hero' on alcohol-related harm

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick speaks about her Private Members Bill during the public forum at a Hamilton City Council meeting on Thursday.

Hamilton councillors have unanimously swung in behind a Private Members Bill from Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, which seeks to end the ability to appeal councils’ local alcohol policies (LAPs) controlling alcohol sales, trading hours and locations.

The city notified an LAP in 2016 but it was hampered by three appeals, two of them from large supermarket chains. The provisional LAP was abandoned in 2018 after the council had spent more than $200,000 on the process.

The bill also aims to restrict alcohol industry advertising and sports sponsorship.

“My new hero is Chloe Swarbrick,” declared veteran councillor Martin Gallagher during discussion on the issues at a meeting on Thursday, in reference to long-standing efforts to restrict harm caused by alcohol.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Nicki Jackson talks to Stuff about new data that has come out from the Helen Clark Foundation about alcohol purchasing habits in New Zealand. (Video first published November 2021).

READ MORE:

* Waikato heavy drinking stats fuel argument for Hamilton to develop a Local Alcohol Policy

* Alcohol pressure group celebrates Auckland Council decision to support MP’s bill



“This has been a long, slow, exhausting battle,” Gallagher said.

The meeting voted to formally endorse Swarbrick’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill.

It also asked the bill be supported by the Government and/or non-executive MPs. If 61 such MPs support the bill it could be introduced to Parliament without having to be selected through a ballot.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Councillor Sarah Thomson said current legislation around local alcohol policies is “completely unworkable”.

Councillor Sarah Thomson was selected to act as an advocate to central Government and non-executive MPs on the merits of the bill.

A Government review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2014 was also called for, as well as endorsement of updated research on alcohol-related harm by the council to inform a new LAP for Hamilton.

Speaking via video link to encourage councillors to support her, Swarbrick said the bill would end the ability of business interests to stifle the implementation of LAPs, as has happened in a number of areas, including Hamilton.

The Auckland Central MP said that over decades governments had ignored many recommendations aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm and this underlined the importance of her proposal.

“This is an opportunity for action with an already drafted bill, ready to have its day in Parliament.”

During discussion on the various motions, Thomson said: “The current legislation is completely unworkable.”

Councillor Dave Macpherson was critical of supermarkets who had challenged LAPs, saying “they rip off their communities financially ... and socially as well”.

Councillor Mark Donovan said he had worked in the liquor industry and in his experience businesses “try to sell more things to more people, more often”.

LAPs would help protect people from harm better, Donovan said.