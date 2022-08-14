Returning to first principles of democracy must be our guiding light for elections

The local body elections are in October this year.

Sarah Sparks is a communications consultant who works with wāhine toa across Aotearoa.

OPINION: A healthy democracy must be anchored in impeccable values.

Why? To retain the trust, faith, and confidence of the people – the voting constituency who put elected officials in power to govern in the first place.

Let’s not forget that collective mandate, which is the freedom to exercise mana motuhake (autonomy).

In these modern times of mis-information and dis-information, going back to the first principles of democracy – the values of liberty and equality has to be our guiding light.

While governing structures and systems are complex, they must be accountable, transparent and in balance with the diverse needs of the population served.

Any dysfunction or distortion can diminish trust in a heartbeat, leading to a lack of social cohesion. Anger and fear in the public square (like the Parliament grounds occupation) is the reality if this gets out of balance.

It was blindingly obvious that the Covid-19 pandemic put politicians, the governing structures, and systems on notice. It revealed and exasperated inequities, blind spots, and institutional racism.

The aftermath now invites a rethink, a reset and a rebuild. We cannot go back to business as usual.

The local elections and general elections this year and next are a timely opportunity to create a new, vibrant and transformed future through conscious action based on past learnings.

But currently word on the street seems to indicate that there’s a breadth and depth of voters both young and old that are disenfranchised, disheartened and distrustful of our democracy.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The parliamentary protest in Wellington as police and protesters clash on Molesworth St. (File photo)

Right at a time of escalating inequities, rising crime, economic uncertainty alongside a climate crisis many have lost faith. These unprecedented issues require the equivalent match in civic leadership.

Problem solving needs a collective council of wise heads.

Those of virtuous character who are intelligent, compassionate, courageous, strongly connected with their community and respectful of te ao Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and tangata whenua.

Leaders of principle who can read the water with a balanced perspective and are genuinely committed to serving their constituency. This accountability also applies to the voting public.

Critical thinking and participating in determining who we elect is incredibly important. Our choices have great consequences. The power to choose comes with the responsibility to discern and make it count.

There must be open and rich debate, accessible information, balanced media coverage and safe space particularly for minority voices to express freely.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sarah Sparks: “No-one can afford to be a fence sitter. Be curious and discerning. Find out who the candidates are, what they stand for, how they will serve and most importantly, why they want to put their hat in the ring.”

Differences in views is invaluable as greater understanding is built through the process. Listening to the tapestry of voices and viewpoints celebrates the power of our community.

It shouldn’t be about being seduced by self-seeking and superficial social media power or media profile. It should be about valuing substance that is selfless which earns the will of the people.

No-one can afford to be a fence sitter. Be curious and discerning. Find out who the candidates are, what they stand for, how they will serve and most importantly, why they want to put their hat in the ring.

Their “why” is the clincher in my book, as it reveals a personal truth that needs no rhetorical persuasion if they’re integrous. It just is.

Taking personal responsibility to invest the time to do this and be enrolled rests with each, and every eligible voter. This is a core tenet of democracy.

View it as an investment back into the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of your community and ultimately our nation. It’s an act of care and commitment demonstrating trust in democracy

Ultimately the power rests in our hands as individuals to vote for leaders that govern our collective who will make a difference.

The ones who are pono (honest), and tika, and kaupapa-driven for the ultimate good of all.

