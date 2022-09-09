Outgoing councillor 'sorry' for lack of council action on climate

Nelson City councillor Kate Fulton expressed frustration that she had not been able to create the “sea change within council that is required” to deal with climate change.

A departing Nelson city councillor has apologised for the lack of council action on climate change.

Councillor Kate Fulton, one of several incumbents not running for re-election this year, told her last committee meeting on Thursday: “I would like to apologise to the community, which elected me on the basis that the climate emergency and a transformative response was a priority to them, to me and to this council.

“They also believed we were going to walk the talk and take action. Despite my best endeavours, this hasn’t happened. I am sorry. I am sorry to have not delivered as I had hoped to.”

Fulton ran for election in 2019 on a climate-focused campaign, but has had a particular interest in environmental and climate action for her 12-year career at the council table.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fulton ran for election in 2019 on a climate-focused campaign, but said despite her “best endeavours”, she had been stymied by process “over and over”, to the point of damaging her mental and physical health.

However, she said told the environment and climate committee that council processes had prevented her from having the impact she had hoped for, despite the council’s declaration of a climate change emergency.

She said she tried to achieve quick action on what she thought were “low-hanging fruit” wins for climate response.

Those actions included a strategic framework for climate change response, renewable energy considerations like solar panels for council-owned buildings, city-wide kerbside collection of kitchen-waste, and urban greening strategies.

“Despite hundreds of emails following up on the work-streams above, not enough has been achieved in the past three years,” she said.

She said despite her “best endeavours”, she had been stymied by process “over and over”, to the point of damaging her mental and physical health.

“I continue to believe the climate emergency needs the same kind of response as the Covid pandemic did,” she said.

“Despite us knowing the science, and experiencing the devastating impacts of extreme weather events, including fires and floods, I have not been able to create the sea change within council that is required.”

However, other councillors said she had had a greater impact than she realised.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese declared a climate emergency in 2019, but councillor Fulton said despite this and the mayor’s ongoing support she was disappointed with the council’s progress so far.

Deputy mayor Judene Edgar said Fulton’s legacy would carry on thanks to her efforts to have climate change included in council plans.

“While not every action may have happened inside your time at council, they’re in LTPs [Long Term Plans], they’re in documents, they’re going to keep rolling out, there is more happening,” she said.

“The key in any legacy is what goes on beyond us, not just what happens when we’re there.”

Councillor Gaile Noonan, who chaired her last committee meeting last week, echoed Edgar’s sentiment.

“You shouldn’t need to apologise, because you’ve always done the best that you could do at that moment,” she said.

“You’ve created a habit now for us with climate change.”