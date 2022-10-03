Explained: What's the deal with skyrocketing rates?

Rates are around 2% of GDP, the same level as 120 years ago.

Rate rises might feel like they’re skyrocketing, but the truth is that the level of rate payment has stayed stable in line with the size of the economy for more than a century.

Dr Mike Reid, principal policy analyst from Local Government NZ, told Stuff Explained host Jess McCarthy that rates are around 2% of GDP– which is the same level as 120 years ago.

He also said there is not a lot councils can do about it.

“Unfortunately a lot of those drivers that cause rates to go up are outside the ability of your councillors to influence a lot,” Reid said, citing factors like climate change and ageing infrastructure.

“Those are costs which councils can’t really avoid paying, and they’re often really, really big costs.”

Having a sense of control over how that money is spent is a major reason people need to vote in local government elections. Many people aren’t aware of all the things councils look after, which contributes to low voter turnouts in local elections. But Reid says council responsibilities often contribute directly to our sense of place and home, even if people don’t realise it.

“We don’t recognise we’re driving on local government roads, we don’t recognise we’re walking the dog in a local government-owned park … all of these things are not really top of mind.”

