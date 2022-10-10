First Māori mayor elected to South Waikato District Council

Gary “Puku” Petley is the new mayor of the South Waikato.

Gary “Puku” Petley has been elected as the new mayor for South Waikato and is the first mayor of Māori descent to hold the district’s top job.

Petley was at the South Waikato District Council’s (SWDC) headquarters in Tokoroa on Monday receiving briefings from senior council staff, and said his new full time job would be a challenge, but one he was prepared to take head on.

With only special votes yet to be counted, Petley has so far received 3679 votes, leading his only rival for the mayoralty, Tokoroa-based lawyer Arama Ngapo, who has 2891 votes (see below for full election results).

The pair went head-to-head for the mayoralty after Jenny Shattock, who was elected mayor unopposed in 2019, stood down from the role.

“It’s still all sinking in,” Petley said.

“I knew it would be a huge challenge as Arama has a lot of support in Tokoroa.

“But I’m really excited about the next three years.”

Petley, 67, was born and bred in Putāruru and is of Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Mutunga descent.

He said he would be speaking with councillors one on one over the next few days to “talk about the skill sets they bring to the table” and would then decide on a new deputy mayor and committee structure.

“My deputy will be the person I think will be the best support person for me and the district.

“There’s a good mix there, with experience and youth and some really talented women like Maria Ta Kanawa who will help strengthen our links with Raukawa, which will be a really good thing moving forward.”

He said he wanted to make sure the new council “knows what I’m all about” and hoped he could unify the team.

“I’m not your boss, I want to lead people on a journey to deliver for our people.”

Housing and infrastructure are two of his top priorities for the district.

“By making sure we have good infrastructure in the housing space will allow business the confidence to bring their people into town knowing they will have places for their workers to live and hopefully create some more jobs.”

Petley’s new job comes about a month after he handed over the keys to his Fonterra milk tanker to concentrate on his run for mayor.

“I really wanted to put all my efforts into this. And I’ve had some great support from all my mates.”

He said when he heard the initial results on Saturday his wife was at work.

“So I told the kids I had a job to do in town, but all I wanted to do was make sure that she was the first one to hear the news.

“One of my mokos asked me, ‘Do we have to behave now?’ And another one asked if I would have the key to the local pools.”

Preliminary results for the South Waikato District Council elections have been released, but do not include special votes. Final election results can be expected on Thursday.

Voter numbers were up on the last election, with 42.04% of eligible voters in the South Waikato having their say, compared to 36.60% in 2019, but were lower than the 2016 result, which was 44.41%.

However, there was no election held for the Tīrau representatives on the council as the Tīrau ward candidate, Kerry Purdy, was elected unopposed, as were the four members of the Tīrau Community Board.

SWDC chief executive Susan Law said staff knew there was going to be change.

“We’re looking forward to working with the new council.

“We’ve got several large bodies of work underway. Local government is also facing significant changing times,” she said.

Tīrau Ward:

One seat on council, eligible voters: 1631

Kerry Purdy was elected unopposed.

Pūtaruru Ward:

Three seats on council, eligible voters: 4566

Elected were: Sandra Wallace – 1482 votes, Marie Farrell – 1231 votes, Hans Nelis – 1142 votes.

Tokoroa Ward:

Six seats on council, eligible voters: 9999

Elected were: Maria Te Kanawa – 1940 votes, Hamish Mark Daine – 1884 votes, Thomas Lee – 1868 votes, William (Bill) Machen – 1781 votes, Rebekah Garner – 1754 votes, Josiah Teokotai – 1568 votes.

Tīrau Community Board:

Four positions available. All candidates were elected unopposed.

Gaby Bond, Graham Singers, Kevin George Slater, and Jessica Wanden.