Nothing 'cruisy' in forecast for Hamilton's re-elected mayor Paula Southgate

Paula Southgate is thankful for the honour and privilege to be mayor for a further three years.

Nothing about the next three years will be “cruisy”, says newly re-elected Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate.

She is ready to tackle some of the biggest Government reforms Hamilton will see amongst a new – and heavily female-dominated – council.

On Sunday, more than 3000 votes cast on election day had been added to the official count, reaffirming Southgate as mayor.

She received 15,607 preliminary votes to Geoff Taylor's 13,838. Special votes are yet to be counted.

Describing this campaign as being “mayor on steroids”, Southgate said in an interview that she is both happy and relieved she will remain Hamilton's mayor.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Re-elected mayor Paula Southgate received 15,607 preliminary votes to Geoff Taylor's 13838.

She said Hauraki mayor Toby Adams – who was re-elected unopposed – was one of the first people who caught whiff of her win ringing her to ask, “what’s the news mate?”

At that stage, Southgate said it was too close to make a call with Hamilton’s STV votes, but while they were chatting she had to hang up to take “the call”.

“I’m honoured and privileged Hamilton residents wanted me back,” Southgate said.

Having spent 21 years in politics, she said the next three years will be some of the hardest.

When she became mayor last term, like many, she said she didn’t foresee the pandemic or the “huge Government reforms” such as three waters and housing intensification.

She expects the hard work will continue, saying it won’t be a “cruisy few years”.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Paula Southgate gave the warmest tribute to her husband Greg Forsyth who was her number one fan throughout the campaign.

“The Government will continue to push forward in changing local government, and we will have to respond to that.”

This will mean that council’s newcomers will have to “grapple some really big issues really fast”, she said, but is excited to see what skills they can offer.

“There’s a really good mix of experienced and new councillors.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a council that has more woman than men elected, too.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with all of them to see what they are most interested about and what they can offer.”

While she doesn’t have any new “Paula projects” on the cards, her focus will be to push delayed projects over the line.

One of those being the Fairfield Enderley revitalisation project – a push to revitalise two of Hamilton’s poorest suburbs

The Waikato Regional Theatre and Pan-pacific centre were also highlights.

For the next few days she plans to “recharge the tank” with family and friends before launching back into it.

She said her family had been her biggest supporters - but gave the warmest tribute to her husband Greg who was her number one fan and supported her through the harder days.

She said she had received some "beautiful" messages and gave her condolences to Geoff Taylor, who had messaged her on Saturday to say “well done, a good win”.

She said she can appreciate how Taylor would be feeling having experienced a loss by six votes to then mayor Andrew King in the 2016 local elections.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Paula Southgate said she can appreciate how Geoff Taylor would be feeling having experienced a loss herself.

“It would have been a bit bruising. I’ve been there. I’ve had the t-shirt.”

On Saturday night, Taylor said he was “obviously disappointed” not to win the mayoral race but was gracious in defeat.

“You can’t argue with the voters.

“The results are the results ... that’s politics. The voters have said what they want and that’s fine.”

On whether they could work well together over the next term, he said: “I think we’ll always work constructively together ... for the best interests of the city”.

But he would continue to speak out if he thought a different way of doing things was needed “because that’s the whole reason I stood”.

Taylor, a National Party member, said he wasn’t considering any foray into national politics next year given he’d lost the mayoral race, and he would potentially have another go at the mayoralty in three years’ time.

Southgate has indicated previously this would “most likely” be her last term as mayor.