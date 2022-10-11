Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's first 48 hours in the job includes diary mix-up

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Auckland mayor-elect Wayne Brown has been in the job for 48 hours, but it seems his office is having teething troubles keeping track of his diary.

A statement released from the mayor-elect’s office at the end of day two said Brown had held hour-long meetings with seven ward councillors on Tuesday, including John Watson.

However, the Albany Ward councillor had told Stuff earlier in the day he was due to meet with Brown on Wednesday morning. A call at 5pm confirmed Watson still had not met with the new mayor, and had an appointment with him on Wednesday.

Brown’s office has been approached for comment over the inaccurate statement and asked how the mayor-elect spent the spare hour.

Brown is avoiding media while he settles into the new job, but here’s what we know about what he’s been up to during his first two working days as Auckland’s mayor-elect.

Day one

On his first day in the job, Brown called for the resignation of Paul Majurey, chair of council’s development agency Eke Panuku, in a continued effort to get directors of council-controlled organisations (CCOs) to step down. However, Majurey did not react to Brown’s request for him to go.

Following a briefing on Auckland Council’s books with council chief executive Jim Stabback and chief financial officer Peter Gudsell, Brown said Aucklanders were “sailing into an economic and fiscal storm”. As well as the council itself, the briefing covered CCOs and other council entities, involving previously published information already reported in the media.

However, Brown gave few clues to his precise concerns about the finances, other than the widely questioned rising costs of the City Rail Link project and cost disclosure issues associated with Ports of Auckland Limited’s failed automation project.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters on Monday.

Day two

Brown met with councillors on Tuesday, beginning three days of meetings where the mayor-elect is expected to speak one-on-one with all 20 ward councillors.

First cab off the rank on Tuesday morning was Rodney ward councillor Greg Sayers, with Wayne Walker and Shane Henderson also meeting with the mayor-elect on Tuesday morning.

Chris Darby also met with Brown on Tuesday.

Richard Hills and Christine Fletcher couldn’t be reached by Stuff to confirm their meetings took place.

Despite a statement from Brown’s office saying he’s had an hour-long meeting with John Watson on Tuesday, the Albany ward councillor said his appointment wasn’t until Wednesday. This was later confirmed by the mayor-elect’s comms team.

Todd Niall/Stuff Albany ward councillor John Watson didn’t meet with Brown on Tuesday. (File photo)

Stuff understands the meetings are a chance for Brown to get to know the new councillors, check out their interests and the roles they want to play in the new council, while for Brown it will be about weighing up what roles might suit the councillors.

Councillor Chris Darby told Stuff he met with the mayor-elect on Tuesday and had a “productive wide-ranging chat” which he said was a “free and frank first meeting”, although the discussion points remained confidential.

What’s next

Albany ward councillor John Watson said he is one of the councillors meeting with the mayor-elect on Wednesday, as are Alf Filipaina, Angela Dalton and Desley Simpson.

On Thursday, along with seeing the remaining councillors, the mayor-elect will meet with the leadership of the Independent Māori Statutory Board. Chair David Taipari said he and deputy chair, Tau Henare, will meet with Brown to discuss the relationship between the board and Auckland Council.

Having been in the role for 12 years, Taipari said it is not the first time he’s had such a meeting and he’ll be making sure the board’s independent status is recognised, along with its role and how it functions.