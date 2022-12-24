Documents reveal how Auckland Transport reacted to taking an 'enthusiastic kicking' in the election campaign

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisers, to begin setting up in the mayor’s level 27 suite of offices.

Documents released to Stuff show how Auckland Transport’s board of directors dealt with news of Wayne Brown’s win to become Auckland mayor – and considered putting out a statement pushing back on the targeting of the organisation on the campaign trail.

The documents, released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, include a drafted communication to media showing board members were aware of Aucklanders’ frustrations with AT. It also suggests the board was looking for a chance to defend the transport agency.

“The enthusiastic kicking of AT during the election campaigns has placed activities at the door of AT where it has little or no control such as the closing down of rail tracks for rebuilding, the disruptions around CRL, the motorway works to the north and south, the redesign of Queen Street and the shortage of bus drivers,” the draft said.

“AT does put its hand up for speed management, creation of most cycleways, creation of bus priorities, town centre improvements, management and enforcement of parking and bus lanes. All these can lead to community angst and abuse and threats to AT staff... It is here AT does know it has to do much better taking affected communities and users on the journey.”

However, the comments were not included in the final statement released to media.

The documents also show how the board responded to the announcement of Brown’s election win on the afternoon of Saturday October 8.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Newly-elected Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown celebrated his October 8 win.

Early that evening, deputy-chairman of the board, Wayne Donnelly, sent an email to other directors that shows the board was discussing its way forward with the possibility that board chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper would step down.

“My understanding is that if Adrienne resigns, the deputy chair appointed by the governing body becomes acting chair. I am OK to do that until the process from here gets clarified early next week,” Donnelly wrote.

Less than an hour later, Cooper-Young sent a statement to selected journalists announcing her resignation.

The next morning and just hours before the board met, Brown issued a statement to say AT was his “immediate priority” and called for the other directors to resign.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Former Auckland Transport director Dr Jim Mather.

Documents show AT board members met mid-morning on a Sunday Zoom call and discussed their response to media, with emails continuing to circulate through the day.

On Sunday afternoon, Dr Jim Mather wrote in an email to other directors that he had assumed responsibility to be the key board contact for AT’s newly-appointed chief executive.

And in an email to the new appointee, who had not yet started the role, Mather wrote: “I anticipate that this will be a period of re-evaluation for you given recent developments”.

“Please remain assured that the AT Board remain committed to your appointment,” wrote Mather.

“... none of the remaining Board intend to heed any calls to resign whilst we are awaiting further information and guidance from Auckland Council”.

However, the new chief executive subsequently walked away from the role after Brown would not meet with him, and Mather resigned from the board in late November.

The released documents also show the process of a major AT project, the signing of a participation agreement for the National Ticketing Solution with Waka Kotahi and the Minister of Transport, was delayed to accommodate the newly-elected mayor. It reveals that Brown was invited to speak at the announcement, however he did not go.