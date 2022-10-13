Official results of Auckland local elections delayed by number of special votes

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Auckland’s local election might be done and dusted, but the final count and official results won’t be revealed until Saturday.

Auckland Council said on Thursday the results, which were to be released on Friday, would now be released a day later.

The delay was due to the “significant volume” of special votes received.

Special votes took a lot more time to process as there were extra steps involved to ensure the votes cast were eligible before they were sorted and counted, Dale Ofsoske from Independent Election Services said.

“We’ve received about 6,500 special votes in total, so it is taking longer than expected,” Dale Ofsoske, from Independent Election Services, said.

“It’s important we process these accurately – the verification of these votes needs to be exact before being forwarded onto the Electoral Commission for confirmation.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters. The incoming mayor received a 55,000 vote majority over Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins.

Provisionally elected candidates with marginal leads had been notified, the council said.

Newly elected Auckland mayor Wayne Brown scored a resounding 55,000 vote majority over Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins, who has since said he is ending his local government career.

Auckland's voter turnout may match the 2019 record low of 35.3% once special votes are added to the tally later this week.

Updated figures for votes other than specials put the 2022 turnout at 35%, with 400,000 votes cast.

The lowest turnout was in Ōtara at 21.9% and the highest in mainland Auckland was 51% in Warkworth, followed by 46% in Wellsford and 45% in Ōrākei.

The new council will be sworn in on October 28, with its first formal meeting the following week.

The final count and official results will be published on Saturday at voteauckland.co.nz/results2022.

On Thursday, Brown was busy continuing his one-on-one meetings with re-elected councillors and councillors-elect.

Seven meetings of approximately one hour each were to be held, with John Watson, Sharon Stewart, Mike Lee, Angela Dalton, Desley Simpson, Alf Filipaina and Daniel Newman.

They followed Brown’s meetings on Wednesday, with Greg Sayers, Wayne Walker, Chris Darby, Shane Henderson, Richard Hills and Christine Fletcher.

Brown will meet on Friday with Andy Baker, Maurice Williamson, Ken Turner and David Taipari and Tau Henare of the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

Meetings with Lotu Fuli and Josephine Bartley will be held early next week and will be scheduled with the ultimate winners of the close contests in Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa and Whau.