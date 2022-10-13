Auckland's new mayor wants directors of council units to go. Can he make them?

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Auckland mayor-elect Wayne Brown campaigned on clearing the decks of the boards of directors responsible for Auckland’s council-controlled organisations.

But why? And can he force them out?

The four council-controlled organisations (CCOs) in Brown’s cross hairs are: Auckland Transport, Eke Panuku Auckland, Watercare Services Limited and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Ports of Auckland Limited is not a CCO. Although 100% owned by Auckland Council, the ports are governed under the Port Companies Act 1988.

CCOs look after city assets, services and infrastructure. Operating separately to the council, they are accountable to it. The council sets the CCOs’ direction and monitors their performance.

During his campaign, Brown said Auckland is broken and repeatedly took aim at the CCOs.

Targeting Eke Panuku and economic and cultural agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Brown told an audience in Kohimarama: “$100 million disappears down those two toilets.”

Brown has also raised questions about cost over-runs and possible delays to Watercare’s Central Interceptor – the 14km wastewater tunnel due to be finished in late 2025.

Since the result was announced on Saturday, Brown has said his victory is a mandate for change.

AT board chair Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned abruptly just hours after Brown won.

“It is clear that the mayor designate wants a clear runway,” Young-Cooper said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chair of Eke Panuku Development, Paul Majurey is an Auckland lawyer, specialising in environmental and Treaty of Waitangi law.

The next day, Brown said his campaign pledge was to bring the CCOs under control with AT his immediate priority.

On Monday, following a briefing on council finances, Brown turned his focus to Paul Majurey, chair of Eke Panuku. The development agency manages $2.4 billion of council-owned land and buildings, helps regenerate town centres and neighbourhoods and takes on small site-specific projects.

Referring to Young-Cooper’s weekend resignation, Brown said he thought Majurey “should similarly show integrity and leadership by considering his immediate position”.

In response, Majurey told reporters he is “happy to have a kōrero with the new mayor and discuss the performance of the Eke Panuku team, who do a great job for Tāmaki Makaurau”.

“As all of us on CCOs serve at the pleasure of the council. I have no issue if Auckland Council wishes to see changes on the board,” Majurey said.

On Thursday, a statement from Brown reiterated his stance on the chair and board of directors of Eke Panuku. “They should all resign,” he said, adding: “I am yet to be convinced Eke Panuku Development should exist at all”.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors on Monday morning to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

The process

With no other director heeding Brown’s calls to follow Young-Cooper out the door, can the mayor-elect force them to go?

Brown will be well aware of the powers that come with his new role, having taken on legal firm Meredith Connell as a late addition to his electoral campaign team. Meredith Connell partner and public law expert Max Hardy is now an advisor in Brown’s inner circle, helping with his transition into the job.

The process for the hiring and firing of CCO boards of directors has been outlined by council’s CCO governance team, drawing on local government legislation and the Companies Act.

That advice shows that council can change out its company boards, but should do so in an orderly way, avoiding any company being left without directors – such a situation could trigger contractual, financial and disclosure complications.

The power to appoint and remove CCO directors is a key council governance and accountability tool, to be considered in light of performance against Statement of Intent targets or the need for new skills if targets change, the advice states.

Directors can be removed even before their three-year appointment is up without Auckland Council having to give reasons or engage in due process from the director’s perspective.

However, all decisions by a local authority are subject to judicial review on public interest grounds of procedural and substantive lawfulness or unreasonableness. And all council activity – including appointing and removing CCO directors – is subject to supervision of the Auditor General, and in extreme cases the Minister for Local Government. Directors can resign at any time.

A statement issued on Wednesday evening said Brown will set out his priorities for key CCOs next week.